Pöyry PLC: Pöyry introduces changes to its Group Executive Committee

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







PÖYRY PLC Company Announcement 9(th) December 2016 at 08:30am EET



Pöyry introduces changes to its Group Executive Committee



Pöyry continues to simplify and strengthen its business operations and adjusts

its management structure.



Markku Oksanen, 58, PhD in Engineering , currently President, Hydropower

Business Unit in its Energy Business Group, is appointed as President, Regional

Operations Northern Europe, reporting to Martin à Porta, President and CEO of

Pöyry PLC. Markku joined the Pöyry Group in 2010 and has held several management

positions in Pöyry Finland Oy. Before joining Pöyry, Markku held executive level

positions in a number of international consulting companies.



Martin à Porta, President and CEO, will act as President of Pöyry's Management

Consulting Business Group. The intention is to further increase client focus by

building on the deep expertise and profound insight that we have within the

energy and forest industry. Our ambition is to create 'gamechanger' concepts and

value adding services that meet current and future client needs whilst

contributing to profitable growth.



Pasi Tolppanen, Executive Vice President,Regional Operation Northern Europe and

Managing Director, Pöyry Finland Oy, and Erik Olsson, President

of Pöyry's Management Consulting Business Group will step down from their

roles after a handover period where they will support the CEO in ensuring

seamless continuation of the business. Both Pasi and Erik have contributed

strongly with their business drive to elevate their units to the current level.

We would like to warmly thank both of them for their valuable contribution to

Pöyry and wish them all the best for the future.



Following these changes, which will be effective immediately, Pöyry's Group

Executive Committee is reduced to five members.





Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 9 December 2016:



* Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting),

President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)

* Anja McAlister, Executive Vice President, Head of Transformation and

Strategy

* Richard Pinnock, Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group

and Global Sales and Project Management

* Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, President Industry Business

Group

* Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



More details of Pöyry's governance and management are available on

www.poyry.com.



Additional information:

Martin à Porta , President & CEO, Pöyry PLC

Tel. +358 10 33 226 29



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,

underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.poyry.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.poyry.com



PressRelease by

Pöyry Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/09/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 511848

Character count: 4107

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pöyry Oyj

Stadt: Vantaa





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease