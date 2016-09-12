Pöyry PLC: Pöyry introduces changes to its Group Executive Committee

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PÖYRY PLC Company Announcement 9(th) December 2016 at 08:30am EET
Pöyry introduces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Pöyry continues to simplify and strengthen its business operations and adjusts
its management structure.
Markku Oksanen, 58, PhD in Engineering , currently President, Hydropower
Business Unit in its Energy Business Group, is appointed as President, Regional
Operations Northern Europe, reporting to Martin à Porta, President and CEO of
Pöyry PLC. Markku joined the Pöyry Group in 2010 and has held several management
positions in Pöyry Finland Oy. Before joining Pöyry, Markku held executive level
positions in a number of international consulting companies.
Martin à Porta, President and CEO, will act as President of Pöyry's Management
Consulting Business Group. The intention is to further increase client focus by
building on the deep expertise and profound insight that we have within the
energy and forest industry. Our ambition is to create 'gamechanger' concepts and
value adding services that meet current and future client needs whilst
contributing to profitable growth.
Pasi Tolppanen, Executive Vice President,Regional Operation Northern Europe and
Managing Director, Pöyry Finland Oy, and Erik Olsson, President
of Pöyry's Management Consulting Business Group will step down from their
roles after a handover period where they will support the CEO in ensuring
seamless continuation of the business. Both Pasi and Erik have contributed
strongly with their business drive to elevate their units to the current level.
We would like to warmly thank both of them for their valuable contribution to
Pöyry and wish them all the best for the future.
Following these changes, which will be effective immediately, Pöyry's Group
Executive Committee is reduced to five members.
Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 9 December 2016:
* Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting),
President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)
* Anja McAlister, Executive Vice President, Head of Transformation and
Strategy
* Richard Pinnock, Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group
and Global Sales and Project Management
* Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, President Industry Business
Group
* Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
More details of Pöyry's governance and management are available on
www.poyry.com.
Additional information:
Martin à Porta , President & CEO, Pöyry PLC
Tel. +358 10 33 226 29
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
