Ossur Hf : Össur Reporting Calendar 2017

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 99/2016

Reykjavik, 9 December 2016









Össur Reporting Calendar 2017



Following are the expected dates for publication of financial results for 2017:



1st Quarter - 27 April 2017



2nd Quarter - 25 July 2017



3rd Quarter - 24 October 2017



4th Quarter and Consolidated Financial Statements - 5 February 2018



Annual General Meeting - 8 March 2018







Further information:







Oskar Marus Dadason, IR Manager Tel: +1 949 220 4550





About Össur



Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that

help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on

improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies

within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression

therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in

research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a

consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical

outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business

solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the

Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors

worldwide. www.ossur.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" which involve risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

results expressed or implied by these statements. Össur hf. undertakes no

obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to



reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking

statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.









