A Full Spectrum of Mageworx Magento Services Has Been Enlisted by the Company

MageWorx has reported the list of the most popular Magento services that were implemented in 2016.

MageWorx has reported the list of the most popular Magento services that were implemented in 2016. The range of services for Magento stores is quite extensive and encompasses such features as custom development, SEO, analytics, maintenance and support, installation, customization, design and more.



MageWorx is a trusted and renowned company, which has been engaged into the process of developing advanced extensions for Magento for several years already. These extensions help make Magento online stores more profitable, optimized and comfortable. The company employs a team of professionals, who can help their clients with any aspect of eCommerce website optimization, starting with creation of custom-built functionality and up to the development of original online store design.



MageWorx has been developing extensions for Magento 1 for over 7 years and they succeeded in this process a lot. The platform enjoys popularity with the customers due to the wide choice of extensions and excellent Magento experience they can avail. They can boast a rich portfolio of the top-notch solutions that were specially developed to help Magento store owners attract, convert and retain customers, thus increasing their profits. Apart from that, MageWorx keeps working on the creation of advanced extension for Magento 2  the eCommerce platform, which is still developing. To help clients get the most out of the new platform, the company uses innovative solutions with regard to the latest trends in the eCommerce industry.



It has nowadays become possible to migrate any Magento online store to Magento 2 platform without any hassle and functionality problems. The team of professionals working for the company is ready to help clients avoid the troubles of the migration process by guiding them through each stage. Data transfer will be risk-free, easy and fast. Those clients, who wish to make use of this offer, can find out more about Magento 1 and Magento 2 migration at http://www.mageworx.com/magento2-migration





Regardless of the popularity of the platform, it still keeps developing. The company works on the development of new extensions, although, Magento upgrade remains a complicated process, especially for non-professionals. However, upgrading the eCommerce platform is crucial, because this contributes to better store performance, update of the installed extensions and databases, timely testing and other benefits. To learn more about Magento 1 and Magento 2 upgrade options, it makes sense to visit http://www.mageworx.com/magento-upgrade-service.html



For those users, who are just going to test this popular eCommerce platform, it is possible to explore the benefits and rules of Magento installation at http://www.mageworx.com/magento-installation-service.html



The team of professionals working for the company is ready to assist with each stage of the process. They offer pre- and post-installation consultancy, support and maintenance, individual approach and guaranteed results within 48 hours only. MageWorx team uses contemporary practices in the process of Magento 1 and Magento 2 installation to make the platforms optimized, reliable and profitable.



To find out more about the whole spectrum of Mageworx Magento services, please, take your time to visit http://www.mageworx.com/magento-services



About the Company:



MageWorx is a popular and credible company that has years of experience in the development of contemporary extensions for Magento 1 and Magento 2. The company makes use of the latest web development trends to improve the functionality and value of these eCommerce platforms. Due to the professionalism and experience of MageWorx team, Magento stores are regularly upgraded to remain popular and trendy.



