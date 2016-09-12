ANNA Derivatives Service Bureau Opens Industry Consultation on Focus and Scope of Product Committee Work

(firmenpresse) - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- With the publication of the DSB Product Committee Phase 1 consultation document, the Association of National Numbering Agencies today launched the industry consultation related to the work of the Product Committee of the Derivatives Service Bureau. Specifically, the DSB Product Committee, which first convened on December 5th 2016, is requesting stakeholder comment upon the key objectives and principles of the first phase of its work in defining OTC derivatives and data requirements for generation of ISIN identifiers across product classes for use when the DSB enters user-acceptance testing in April 2017.

Topics covered by this consultation paper include the following:

Breadth of focus relative to user requirements and development timeline

Product roadmap

ISIN Principles

Intellectual property

The paper and annex document may be downloaded from the page for on the ANNA website.

Responses may be sent to the . Responses will be made public unless anonymity is requested by the respondent.

The consultation closes on December 30th 2016. The DSB Product Committee will consider the feedback it receives to the consultation in January 2017 and expects to publish a final report by the end of the month.

This consultation is the first in a series of papers that will be issued in the following months to obtain industry input to key decision and developmental processes of the DSB.

DSB Product Committee members will participate for a two-year term. Their activities include product governance and direct involvement in the creation and maintenance of correct data specifications for OTC derivative ISINs and related descriptive taxonomies, including addressing emerging new products. More information on the DSB Product Committee framework can be found .

The DSB is being developed to serve the needs of the OTC derivatives market participants and regulators for unique identification of these financial products through allocation of the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN). The ISIN is a globally recognized and adopted ISO standard for identifying financial instruments. The development timeline is keyed to industry implementation before the in-force date of MiFID 2 in January 2018.

As mentioned, the DSB Product Committee will be responsible for the product stewardship. It will operate alongside the DSB Board which will focus on delivering the technology, finalizing the overall structure and running the numbering agency on a cost-recovery basis.

More detailed information on the DSB can be found in at the ANNA website.

Established in 1992 by 22 founding numbering agencies, ANNA is the membership organization of national numbering agencies, which are operated by depositories, exchanges, government agencies, nationally central data vendors and other financial infrastructure organizations. ANNA also serves as the registration authority for the ISIN numbering standard, under appointment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Under ANNA's stewardship, the role of the ISIN in enabling global financial communications has been established worldwide. ISINs are issued today more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide. The number by national numbering agencies and nations working to establish national numbering agencies continues to grow each year, now surpassing 120 jurisdictions globally. For information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org.

