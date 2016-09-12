Cobbdale Assisted Living Provides Newly Renovated Facility to Fairfax, VA Area

Cobbdale Assisted Living in Fairfax, VA provides excellent, personal care for seniors with their newly designed and renovated facility and dedicated staff.

(firmenpresse) - Cobbdale Assisted Living is providing top-quality assisted living for seniors in a newly renovated building. This Fairfax, VA assisted living facility has a number of amenities not found in other assisted living homes. The building has been completely renovated and has been designed from the ground up with seniors in mind. Cobbdale also provides comprehensive care and support to their residents. They have a philosophy of holistic, resident-centered care which dictates their 24/7 personal service. In addition to a wide range of recreational and social activities, Cobbdale provides medication management, nutritional and meal planning, coordination with medical professionals, and support for activities of daily living (ADLs).



The amenities at Cobbdale Assisted Living are a highlight of their care. The facility is single-story for easy movement throughout. Their bedrooms are single-occupancy and have private bathrooms. Rooms also have a nurse-call system with telephone, television, and cable hook-ups. There is an open floor plan with aesthetically pleasing outdoor space and spacious living room, dining room, and communal areas. The newly designed kitchen is inviting and fosters community by allowing interaction during meal preparation.



While the facilities are top-notch, Cobbdale also provides an extremely high level of care. Cobbdale has a 3-1 staff to resident ratio, greater than the required Virginia regulations. They are led by an experienced and certified executive director and team of certified nursing assistants (CNAs) with additional support members as needed. Care is personalized for residents in a way thats not always possible at larger facilities. Quality of life is put at a premium with a wide range of group and solo activities each day.



Cobbdale Assisted Living was founded with the vision to make a warm, personal and competent assisted living facility in Fairfax, VA. Their executive director, Joey Lynch-Flohr, was inspired by his own familys experience in finding assisted living for his grandmother and wanting families to have the best possible care for their loved ones. Cobbdale Assisted Living is located at 3503 Burrows Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030. They can be reached by phone at 703-520-6040. More information is available on their website at www.cobbdaleassistedliving.com





Jonathan Martin

Cobbdale Assisted Living

Address: 3503 Burrows Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030

Phone: 703-520-6040

Email: info(at)cobbdaleassistedliving.com





http://www.cobbdaleassistedliving.com



Cobbdale Assisted Living

