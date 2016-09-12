       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Mom Owned Business Creates BPA free Sippy Cups

Raleigh, NC based Kangovou has developed a BPA-free line of dishware for children. Their BPA-Free Sippy Cups are designed to be safe for children as well as functional and easy to clean.

(firmenpresse) - Kangovou is a Raleigh, NC based company that has created BPA-free sippy cups and other dishware for children. These leak-proof cups hold up to 8oz (236ml) and are made from type 304 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, a material prized for being non-toxic, non-leaching, durable, and washable.The outer cover can be removed for easy cleaning and is made of safe plastic that insulates liquids while protecting sensitive hands and preventing condensation. The flexible plastic straw can be removed for easy cleanup, and the airtight lid and cap make transport and storage safe and easy. They are completely dishwasher safe and come in a range of color options including blue, green, yellow and orange.

Kangovou was founded by two mothers, Pretty Govindji and Tess Brennan, passionate about providing healthy options for children. Based on an increasing amount of conflicting research on the safety of some common plastics like BPA, PVC, and melamine, Pretty and Tess wanted a 100% safe option for food and drink storage and serving. They settled on 18/8 food-grade stainless steel for its natural antibacterial and other advantageous properties. All their products are free of harmful plastics, as well as phthalates and lead. In addition to sippy cups they offer bento boxes, compartment plates, flat plates, snack and cereal bowls, all of the same construction. Sets containing all of their products are available as well. Their products are sold in and easy-to-navigate online shop, as well as retailers from California to New Jersey and internationally. An online blog on their site provides up-to-date information and helpful articles for parents.

Kangovous mission has been to create high-quality, safe dishware for children. The dedication and drive of their founders has lead them to do just that - with a range options for food and drink that are BPA-free, non-leaching, and easy to clean in the dishwasher or by hand. Their products are designed for parents with the health of children in mind and stand the test of time. They are located at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99 Raleigh, NC 27617. They can be contacted by phone at (855) 526-4686. More information is available on their website at https://www.kangovou.com



