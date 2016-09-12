Sale Price Announced For Top Selling Acrylic Makeup Organizer

Cosmopolitan Collection has reduced prices on their #1 ranked makeup storage unit, so the organizer is more affordable for holiday shoppers.

(firmenpresse) - The busy holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, and today [Cosmopolitan Collection](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) announced that there is a new sales price on their top-selling makeup organizer. For a limited time, the price of their acrylic [makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) unit will be reduced to $29.99, 50% off the retail price of the unit.



"In the past few months, our sales for the makeup organizer have continued to increase," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "We have heard from so many customers, with stories of how our organizer helps them to keep things orderly, saves them time and looks so attractive in their homes or businesses. We have also heard all the different uses that customers have found for the organizer - from craft and sewing supplies to office supplies, to tools - our customers have been creative, and we love to hear from them! We want an opportunity to give something back to these customer....so we have reduced the price of our organizer, to make it more affordable for everyone."



Over 125 customers have left reviews for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said "This is made of acrylic, so it doesn't look cheap like plastic. It provides a lot of space to hold many items but is small enough that it isn't an eyesore. Definitely looks a lot nicer than having my cosmetics strewn about on the countertop or crammed into a makeup bag like they were. Highly recommend!"



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is sold only on Amazon.com, who offers free shipping on any purchase of $49 or more. The sale price is expected to last through the weekend.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





