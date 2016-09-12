2016 Chiayi International Band Festival gains foothold in the international market, festival offers quality art and music to world entertainment industry

(firmenpresse) - CHIAYI, TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- This year marks the 25 annual Chiayi City International Band Festival. This event is both the most important annual event for Chiayi and the most famous music festival in Taiwan. In November the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Chiayi City began marketing the festival internationally, including a press conference in Kaga Japan that was attended by multiple Japanese media agencies, so that the festival can truly be "beacon of Taiwan."

At the Chiayi Municipal Museum, Dec.9th, a press conference was held to announce the opening of the International Band Festival. In addition to the announcement, a special performance was performed. A deepening of the interaction between the International Band Festival and the arts and entertainment industry is set to raise the profile of Chiayi City, and the tourism industry.

Mr. Twu Shiing- Jer, mayor of Chiayi city, gave a speech at the press conference outlining this year's festival events. Also in attendance were Mr. Yeh Jer Horng, director of Chiayi Cultural & Creative Industries Park, and Mr. Lee Yue Qi, as well as other VIPs and industry professionals who expressed their vision to shape Chiayi into a "musical city" in order to deepen the interaction between business and the arts, and give the festival a truly grand opening.

This year's Chiayi City International Band Festival will be held in Chiayi city starting on December 10th. It will be 15 days of festivities, starting with the historically most popular events, the "Parade Carnival" and "Marching Drill Evening Party." In keeping with this year's theme, "Where wind bands are, there you will find Chiayi," over 40 bands from Taiwan and around the world have been invited to play over 70 performances. This Year's International Band Festival will also have over four performances spaces and host the Asian Saxophone Congress. To ensure a full and rich experience for event goers, this year's planned activities include Band competitions, Exchanges with local schools, Community tours, Carnival Games, a Photography Contest, Masterclasses, an Arts and Crafts Market and 2 Musical Instrument Exhibitions.

This year's festival has a special array of products designed for the International Band Festival, including a t-shirt designed by a well-known fashion designer, and a CIBF Special Edition Stainless-Steel Lunch Box, complete with an embossed musical instruments design, and filled with Chiayi's turkey rice. Through the creation of this year's International Band Festival's spectacular merchandise, a large amount business activity has also been generated.

The delicious food, exciting atmosphere and spectacular new designs available through the 2016 International Band Festival in Chiayi are set to create a new wave of global tourism to attract greater international business opportunities in Taiwan. For more information about the 2016 International Band Festival in Chiayi, please visit

