Tyco Retail Solutions Honored with 2016 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Tyco Retail Solutions () has been recognized for its commitment to promoting and supporting sustainability initiatives for retailers. The company has been selected as a recipient of the 2016 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award, an annual distinction that recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services who assist their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. Tyco's 2016 award is in recognition of industry leading green initiatives in the company's Matamoros, Mexico manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing facility in Mexico with a 2015 Environmental Award from the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry of Mexico. The same this year for its effort to conserve resources through the development of an energy management system. The facility's most recent honor comes from Supply and Demand Chain Executive, which recognizes measurable improvements in sustainability. The Tyco Mexico facility produces a range of anti-theft, security and fire protection products for retailers worldwide and was built using recycled building materials. It features solar roof panels, which supply internal LED lighting for reduced power consumption, water efficient devices and a thermal reflective building coating. Over the course of 2.5 years the energy management system has provided a 47 percent improvement in energy efficiency.

Tyco Retail Solutions believes that environmental responsibility is not only good business but a social obligation, and aims to have its actions serve the long-term interests of its customers and the world. The business is committed to delivering high quality products including industry-leading Sensormatic degrees Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) solutions that provide premium performance without compromising efficiency or security. The Sensormatic apparel tagging recirculation program, the first of its kind, recycled more than a billion tags in 2015 and has recycled nearly seven billion since the program began in 2010, saving a total of 35 million pounds of plastic while reducing waste and costs for customers. In addition, Sensormatic Synergy is the latest and most power efficient system in Tyco's detection portfolio. Its standard power management features help retailers save money and optimize power consumption by putting the system into sleep mode during non-operational and non-traffic periods.

"Sustainability is a major focus for retailers today as stores look to provide not only high quality service and security, but also implement green-friendly practices," said Bjoern Petersen, President of Tyco Retail Solutions. "We're proud to be named a recipient of this award and look forward to continuing to lead the way in providing sustainable supply chain solutions for our customers."

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at .

