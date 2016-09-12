(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
December 10, 2016 at 12:00 a.m. (CET+1)
Tikkurila's Color of the Year challenges white
A jury of famous designers selected the elegant Angora H466 as the Color of the
Year 2017.
Good news for everyone tired of white walls and surfaces: Tikkurila's Color of
the Year 2017 is the nude shade Angora H466, which is an excellent alternative
to white. Compared to white, this elegant color that has been dominating the
catwalks for some time now is a softer choice for an overall color in a space.
The leap of this color from the fashion world across to the world of interior
decoration was facilitated by Fashion Designer Teemu Muurimäki. He was a member
of the jury, convened by Tikkurila, which put together the color trends for
Color Now 2017. The other famous members of the jury were Interior Stylist and
blogger Susanna Vento and Tikkurila's Design Manager Marika Raike. The jury
members created mood boards using their preferred colors and materials, which
were then used as basis for the three color collections for Color Now 2017. The
three color collections - Hazy, Clay and Growth - encompass current phenomena
and moods.
The Color of the Year 2017, powdery Angora H466, is included in the color
collection Hazy. This collection's sophisticated, broken colors were inspired by
romantic manor houses of the English countryside.
"Angora is an easy color to decorate with. You can use it to paint large
surfaces without taking away any of the light in the space. Angora goes well
with darker, neutral colors, such as moss, the greyish and green shades of mud
and various cool shades of brown," says Marika Raike, Tikkurila's Design
Manager.
The rustic color collection Clay combines burnt shades of terracotta and clay.
Tomato red and various shades of green form the core of the energetic color
collection Growth.
The soft Angora H466 and other shades of the color collections are all included
in Tikkurila's Feel the Color color card.
Tikkurila's decoration magazine for color lovers
Tikkurila has published its own decoration magazine. Color Now is a compilation
of stories from the world of color and interior decoration, presented in the
form of a classic decoration magazine. The magazine also includes an
introduction of the most current interior decoration colors for 2017.
Color Now's mission is to help people visualize which colors and types of
environments make them happier and how to express themselves through painted
surfaces and the colors they select for their home. "We want to inspire
consumers to be more bold in their use of color when decorating their homes, and
publishing our own decoration magazine that focuses on color seemed to be a good
way to do so," says Minna Avellan, Tikkurila's Director of Brand Concept
Development.
Color Now will be published in Finland, as well as in Poland, Russia, China and
the Baltic countries. You can subscribe to the magazine on Tikkurila's website,
or pick up your copy of the magazine in Finnish at various hardware stores and
Vepsäläinen stores free of charge in January 2017. The English version of the
magazine in pdf format is available on our website at
www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2017.
Photos of the color collections: Images
Subscribe in Finnish: www.tikkurila.fi/colornow-lehti
Subscribe in English: www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2017
Photos of the magazine: Images
Further information:
Tikkurila Oyj
Marika Raike, Design Manager, tel. +358 40 584 3353, marika.raike(at)tikkurila.com
Minna Avellan, Director, Investor Relations and Brand Concept Development, tel.
+358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan(at)tikkurila.com
Teemu Muurimäki is Fashion Designer at Marimekko and the Creative Director of
men's fashion brand Formal Friday. Muurimäki is also known for his work as a
designer for Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, among others.
Susanna Vento is an interior stylist known for her interior design blog,
Varpunen, and collaboration with several design brands.
Marika Raike is Tikkurila's Design Manager. Raike is responsible for the
creation and development of Tikkurila's color collections and color systems and,
among other things, the visual look of the Tikkurila brand and new tips for
painters.
Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region
and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-
quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience
in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.
www.tikkurilagroup.com
