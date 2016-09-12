Tikkurila's Color of the Year challenges white

Tikkurila's Color of the Year challenges white



A jury of famous designers selected the elegant Angora H466 as the Color of the

Year 2017.



Good news for everyone tired of white walls and surfaces: Tikkurila's Color of

the Year 2017 is the nude shade Angora H466, which is an excellent alternative

to white. Compared to white, this elegant color that has been dominating the

catwalks for some time now is a softer choice for an overall color in a space.



The leap of this color from the fashion world across to the world of interior

decoration was facilitated by Fashion Designer Teemu Muurimäki. He was a member

of the jury, convened by Tikkurila, which put together the color trends for

Color Now 2017. The other famous members of the jury were Interior Stylist and

blogger Susanna Vento and Tikkurila's Design Manager Marika Raike. The jury

members created mood boards using their preferred colors and materials, which

were then used as basis for the three color collections for Color Now 2017. The

three color collections - Hazy, Clay and Growth - encompass current phenomena

and moods.



The Color of the Year 2017, powdery Angora H466, is included in the color

collection Hazy. This collection's sophisticated, broken colors were inspired by

romantic manor houses of the English countryside.



"Angora is an easy color to decorate with. You can use it to paint large

surfaces without taking away any of the light in the space. Angora goes well

with darker, neutral colors, such as moss, the greyish and green shades of mud

and various cool shades of brown," says Marika Raike, Tikkurila's Design

Manager.



The rustic color collection Clay combines burnt shades of terracotta and clay.

Tomato red and various shades of green form the core of the energetic color



collection Growth.



The soft Angora H466 and other shades of the color collections are all included

in Tikkurila's Feel the Color color card.



Tikkurila's decoration magazine for color lovers



Tikkurila has published its own decoration magazine. Color Now is a compilation

of stories from the world of color and interior decoration, presented in the

form of a classic decoration magazine. The magazine also includes an

introduction of the most current interior decoration colors for 2017.



Color Now's mission is to help people visualize which colors and types of

environments make them happier and how to express themselves through painted

surfaces and the colors they select for their home. "We want to inspire

consumers to be more bold in their use of color when decorating their homes, and

publishing our own decoration magazine that focuses on color seemed to be a good

way to do so," says Minna Avellan, Tikkurila's Director of Brand Concept

Development.



Color Now will be published in Finland, as well as in Poland, Russia, China and

the Baltic countries. You can subscribe to the magazine on Tikkurila's website,

or pick up your copy of the magazine in Finnish at various hardware stores and

Vepsäläinen stores free of charge in January 2017. The English version of the

magazine in pdf format is available on our website at

www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2017.



Photos of the color collections: Images

Subscribe in Finnish: www.tikkurila.fi/colornow-lehti

Subscribe in English: www.tikkurilagroup.com/media/publications/color_now_2017

Photos of the magazine: Images



Further information:



Tikkurila Oyj

Marika Raike, Design Manager, tel. +358 40 584 3353, marika.raike(at)tikkurila.com

Minna Avellan, Director, Investor Relations and Brand Concept Development, tel.

+358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan(at)tikkurila.com







Teemu Muurimäki is Fashion Designer at Marimekko and the Creative Director of

men's fashion brand Formal Friday. Muurimäki is also known for his work as a

designer for Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, among others.



Susanna Vento is an interior stylist known for her interior design blog,

Varpunen, and collaboration with several design brands.



Marika Raike is Tikkurila's Design Manager. Raike is responsible for the

creation and development of Tikkurila's color collections and color systems and,

among other things, the visual look of the Tikkurila brand and new tips for

painters.







Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region

and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-

quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience

in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.



www.tikkurilagroup.com







http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/



