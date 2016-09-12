Aino Health AB (publ): The Offer in Aino Health AB (publ) heavily oversubscribed

PRESS RELEASE

December 9, 2016



Aino Health AB (publ) ("Aino Health" or the "Company") has completed the Offer

to the market to subscribe for shares in the Company for a total of 53.8 MSEK

(the "Offer"), distributed on a share issue of 46.8 MSEK (the "Share Issue") and

an Over-allotment of existing shares of 7.0 MSEK for stabilization activities

(the "Over-allotment"). The Over-allotment including stabilization of the share

price during 30 calendar days may imply that Aino Health will receive an

addition of 7.0 MSEK through a share issue included in the Over-allotment option

directed to Erik Penser Bank AB, after which the Company would receive up to

48.8 MSEK.



The Offer attracted strong interest and was subscribed to about 206 percent,

equivalent to 2.1 times the Offer. Due to the strong interest shares have been

allocated to around 1 100 new shareholders among almost 4 000 applicants. First

day of trading Aino Health's shares is scheduled for Friday December 16, 2016.



November 27, 2016, the Board of Directors in Aino Health published the decision

to apply for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North, and in

connection with the listing the Board of Directors decided to diversify the

ownership through a Share Issue according to the Offer. The Offer consists of

1,800,000 newly issued shares and an Over-allotment of 270,000 existing shares

as a part of the stabilization of the share price during 30 calendar days. The



Company may receive an addition of 270,000 shares through the Over-allotment

option directed to Erik Penser Bank as a part of the agreed stabilization of the

share price.



The number of shares will increase from 3,622,770 to 5,422,770 through the Share

Issue and up to 5,692,770 shares if the Over-allotment is fully exercised. The

dilution for existing shareholders amounts to 33.2 percent and to a maximum of

36.2 percent if the Over-allotment option is fully exercised.



The Offer implies that the Company will be added around 1 100 new shareholders,

after which the total number of shareholders will amount to approximately

1 200. The Company will meet the share distribution requirements on Nasdaq First

North and the first day of trading is scheduled for Friday December 16, 2016.



The subscription period for the Offer expired on Thursday, December 8, 2016. A

number of institutional partners and private investors have, before the

initiated subscription period, undertaken to subscribe for shares in the Share

Issue corresponding to approximately 31.9 MSEK, or about 86 percent of the Share

Issue.



The Board of Directors in Aino Health has, in consultation with Erik Penser

Bank, decided on the allotment of shares in the Offer, in which the objective

has been to achieve a good distribution of the share to enable a regular and

liquid trading on Nasdaq First North as well as achieving a desired strategic

ownership base. The allotment decision will be obtained in the form of a

contract note. Information will not be sent to those who have not been allotted

shares.



After the Offer has been registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office

the total number of shares in Aino Health will increase by 1,800,000 shares from

3,622,770 shares to 5,422,770 shares. The share capital will increase by

4,500,000 SEK to 13,556,925 SEK. If the Over-allotment option is fully

exercised, this implies an additional increase of 270,000 shares and an increase

of the share capital of 675,000 SEK to 14,231,925 SEK.



"We are very pleased with the great interest we have had in Aino Health's IPO.

While we have secured capital for our expansion into Europe with focus on Sweden

and Germany as the first countries, we have received a large number of new

shareholders. We are very happy for this and the legitimacy that our listing

gives in various customer contacts", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health



This information is such information that Aino Health AB (publ) is obliged to

make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was

submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out

above, at December 9 CET on 8:30 2016.





For more information, please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

E-mail: jyrki.eklund(at)ainohealth.com



Cecilia Hollerup, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Phone: +46 70 829 33 36

E-mail: cecilia.hollerup(at)holleruppartners.se



About Aino Health

Aino Health operates within Corporate Health Management. The company has

developed a complete system of IT-based services with a focus to improve

corporate health and reduce sickness absence levels in private and public

organizations.







