Customer-first business model brings dozens of new jobs to SATO

Quick leaps are being taken in the practical deployment of SATO's new strategy

adopted in response to the accelerating rate of urbanisation and changes taking

place in housing. The company is changing its entire customer service model at

the beginning of 2017 and taking closer control of customer encounters. These

changes will involve SATO recruiting more than 30 new people into customer

service roles facilitating housing.





- Our aim is to get closer to our customers, understand them better and utilise

this understanding to provide them with a more diverse and higher-quality

service, says President and CEO Saku Sipola.



SATO's new strategy emphasises the customer experience regarding the company's

way of providing services in housing. This customer-driven strategy stems from

the megatrends transforming cities, people's values and behaviour.



- As cities and people are changing housing will also need to change. Our sector

will now have to do something entirely different and offer a lot broader housing

experience that just walls. We don't just want to be experts in housing

investment but experts in housing.



The new service model entails two major changes. Firstly, the customer service

centre will be renewed to bring customer communications more strongly into

SATO's own hands. Although partners will still be used for a variety of tasks,

SATO's own customer service staff will take care of keeping customers up to

date.



Secondly, the customer-first organisation will result in the introduction of new

customer service roles into which functions such building management services

previously outsourced to external providers will be incorporated.



- We're going to recruit service managers and directors who are genuinely

excited about customer service and include the traditional building manager



duties in their job descriptions. We will ensure the entire organisation remains

responsible for customer happiness and wellbeing and at the same time we'll

encourage all SATO employees to work even more closely as teams.



All in all this new service concept will result in SATO hiring more than 30 new

customer service employees.





To read more about the new vacancies (in Finnish) visit www.sato.fi/rekry.





For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation

Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953



www.sato.fi/en



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to

offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer

experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest

growth centres and in St Petersburg.



In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate

profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing

property through investments, divestments and repair work.









