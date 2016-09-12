Customer-first business model brings dozens of new jobs to SATO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Quick leaps are being taken in the practical deployment of SATO's new strategy
adopted in response to the accelerating rate of urbanisation and changes taking
place in housing. The company is changing its entire customer service model at
the beginning of 2017 and taking closer control of customer encounters. These
changes will involve SATO recruiting more than 30 new people into customer
service roles facilitating housing.
- Our aim is to get closer to our customers, understand them better and utilise
this understanding to provide them with a more diverse and higher-quality
service, says President and CEO Saku Sipola.
SATO's new strategy emphasises the customer experience regarding the company's
way of providing services in housing. This customer-driven strategy stems from
the megatrends transforming cities, people's values and behaviour.
- As cities and people are changing housing will also need to change. Our sector
will now have to do something entirely different and offer a lot broader housing
experience that just walls. We don't just want to be experts in housing
investment but experts in housing.
The new service model entails two major changes. Firstly, the customer service
centre will be renewed to bring customer communications more strongly into
SATO's own hands. Although partners will still be used for a variety of tasks,
SATO's own customer service staff will take care of keeping customers up to
date.
Secondly, the customer-first organisation will result in the introduction of new
customer service roles into which functions such building management services
previously outsourced to external providers will be incorporated.
- We're going to recruit service managers and directors who are genuinely
excited about customer service and include the traditional building manager
duties in their job descriptions. We will ensure the entire organisation remains
responsible for customer happiness and wellbeing and at the same time we'll
encourage all SATO employees to work even more closely as teams.
All in all this new service concept will result in SATO hiring more than 30 new
customer service employees.
To read more about the new vacancies (in Finnish) visit www.sato.fi/rekry.
For more information please contact:
SATO Corporation
Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953
www.sato.fi/en
SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to
offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer
experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest
growth centres and in St Petersburg.
In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and
work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate
profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing
property through investments, divestments and repair work.
