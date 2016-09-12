(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 9 December 2016
PRESS RELEASE
ERAMET group: Signature of an agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to
Umicore
As part of its asset disposals program, ERAMET announces the signature of an
agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to Umicore. Eurotungstene operates a
plant located in Grenoble (France) dedicated to developing, producing and
marketing metal powders and pre-alloys. In 2015 Eurotungstene generated revenues
of almost ?42 million and employed 127 people.
Closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and
provided that these approvals are obtained, is expected to occur in first-half
2017.
ABOUT ERAMET
ERAMET is one of the leading global producers of:
* alloying metals, particularly manganese and nickel, used to improve the
properties of steel,
* high-performance special steels and alloys used in industries such as
aerospace, power generation and tooling.
ERAMET is also developing high growth potential activities, such as mineral
sands (titanium dioxide and zirconium), lithium and recycling.
The Group employs approximately 14,000 people in 20 countries.
ABOUT Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials
Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials produces a variety of cobalt and nickel-
based chemicals for a wide range of applications. One of its main product groups
is cobalt and pre-alloyed powders for the production of diamond tools and hard
metal applications used for stone cutting and construction, metal cutting tools
and wear parts.
ABOUT Eurotungstene
Eurotungstene is based in Grenoble, France. The business is specialised in
processing cobalt, tungsten, tungsten carbide, tungsten copper and rhenium into
powder and granule forms for use in diamond tools, cemented carbides, refractory
materials and metal injection moulding. It has a comprehensive global network of
agents and distributors.
In 2015 Eurotungstene generated revenues of almost ?42 million and employed 127
people.
CONTACT
Vice President Strategy and Financial Communication
Philippe Gundermann - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 42 78
Strategic and Financial Communication Analysts
Ludovic Donati - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 42 88
Arthur Perroton - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 37 32
For more information: www.eramet.com
Follow us on ERAMET Finance App:
IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance
