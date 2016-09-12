ERAMET group: Signature of an agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to Umicore

Paris, 9 December 2016







PRESS RELEASE

ERAMET group: Signature of an agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to

Umicore



As part of its asset disposals program, ERAMET announces the signature of an

agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to Umicore. Eurotungstene operates a

plant located in Grenoble (France) dedicated to developing, producing and

marketing metal powders and pre-alloys. In 2015 Eurotungstene generated revenues

of almost ?42 million and employed 127 people.



Closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and

provided that these approvals are obtained, is expected to occur in first-half

2017.





ABOUT ERAMET

ERAMET is one of the leading global producers of:

* alloying metals, particularly manganese and nickel, used to improve the

properties of steel,

* high-performance special steels and alloys used in industries such as

aerospace, power generation and tooling.



ERAMET is also developing high growth potential activities, such as mineral

sands (titanium dioxide and zirconium), lithium and recycling.

The Group employs approximately 14,000 people in 20 countries.





ABOUT Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials

Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials produces a variety of cobalt and nickel-

based chemicals for a wide range of applications. One of its main product groups

is cobalt and pre-alloyed powders for the production of diamond tools and hard

metal applications used for stone cutting and construction, metal cutting tools

and wear parts.





ABOUT Eurotungstene

Eurotungstene is based in Grenoble, France. The business is specialised in



processing cobalt, tungsten, tungsten carbide, tungsten copper and rhenium into

powder and granule forms for use in diamond tools, cemented carbides, refractory

materials and metal injection moulding. It has a comprehensive global network of

agents and distributors.

In 2015 Eurotungstene generated revenues of almost ?42 million and employed 127

people.







CONTACT

Vice President Strategy and Financial Communication

Philippe Gundermann - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 42 78



Strategic and Financial Communication Analysts

Ludovic Donati - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 42 88

Arthur Perroton - Tel: +33 (0)1 45 38 37 32





For more information: www.eramet.com



Follow us on ERAMET Finance App:



IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance





Signature of an agreement in order to sell Eurotungstene to Umicore:

http://hugin.info/143395/R/2062703/774198.pdf







