SeaBird Exploration: 2D seismic survey contract in South America

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
9 December 2016, Limassol, Cyprus
SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to
provide a vessel for an upcoming 2D seismic survey in South America. The project
is anticipated to commence in late December 2016 and will have a duration of
approximately 45 days. SeaBird will be using the Northern Explorer for the
project.
SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic
data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird
specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel
and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main
focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main
success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Health, Safety,
Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ), combined with efficient collection of
high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than
statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to
a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict,
and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate.
These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the
utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially
from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further queries contact:
Christophe Debouvry
CEO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +4722402705
or
Nils Haugestad
CFO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +4722402717
