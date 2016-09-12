Sampo's Christmas donation to Save the Children

Sampo plc's annual Christmas donation will be given this year to Save the

Children's Christmas campaign, which supports children and youth living under

fragile conditions in Finland. The donated amount is EUR 10,000.



- We truly appreciate the social responsibility that companies carry with us.

Together we are securing bright future for children and youth. Supporting young

people with their education is the kind of pre-emptive help, which carries over

generations, states Riitta Hyytinen, Save the Children's Director, Child Welfare

Services.



With Christmas donations Save the Children, for example, takes care of payments

related to leisure actives of children from families of limited means and buys

textbooks and other school supplies for youth throughout their upper secondary

school or vocational studies.



- It is important that young people have the possibility to continue their

studies regardless of their families' wealth and that smaller kids have a chance

to share experiences through hobbies even when their parents have financial

difficulties, says Hyytinen.

- Save the Children does vital work among underprivileged children. We want to

do our share and stand by an organization, which supports everyday lives of kids

and youth now and also in future, says Jarmo Salonen, Sampo's Head of Investor

Relations and Group Communications.



Sampo plc has traditionally donated the money reserved for holiday greetings to

charitable organizations, in support of the work they carry out for the public

good.







