Sampo's Christmas donation to Save the Children

SAMPO PLC                 PRESS RELEASE         9 December 2016 at 11:30 am



Sampo's Christmas donation to Save the Children

Sampo plc's annual Christmas donation will be given this year to Save the
Children's Christmas campaign, which supports children and youth living under
fragile conditions in Finland. The donated amount is EUR 10,000.

- We truly appreciate the social responsibility that companies carry with us.
Together we are securing bright future for children and youth. Supporting young
people with their education is the kind of pre-emptive help, which carries over
generations, states Riitta Hyytinen, Save the Children's Director, Child Welfare
Services.

With Christmas donations Save the Children, for example, takes care of payments
related to leisure actives of children from families of limited means and buys
textbooks and other school supplies for youth throughout their upper secondary
school or vocational studies.

- It is important that young people have the possibility to continue their
studies regardless of their families' wealth and that smaller kids have a chance
to share experiences through hobbies even when their parents have financial
difficulties, says Hyytinen.
- Save the Children does vital work among underprivileged children. We want to
do our share and stand by an organization, which supports everyday lives of kids
and youth now and also in future, says Jarmo Salonen, Sampo's Head of Investor
Relations and Group Communications.

Sampo plc has traditionally donated the money reserved for holiday greetings to
charitable organizations, in support of the work they carry out for the public
good.



Sampo plc
Investor Relations and Group Communications



