Be HAPPY Yoga and Stage Co Studios Present 'Beats and Balance' Summer Workshop!

Come and move, groove, balance and create through yoga and dance. You will learn the skills of mindfulness art and craft, breath work and relaxation.



When: Junior (5-10 yrs) 16th and 17th January 2017

Intermediate (11-15yrs) 18th and 19th January 2017

Time: 9am  5pm Daily

Where: 5 Grattan Crescent, Frenchs Forest, 2086

Bookings: beatsandbalanceworkshop(at)gmail.com.au

Contact: Angela 0421552212



About Be HAPPY Yoga



It is Be Happy Yogas goal is to change the world one child at a time. All children deserve the right to be happy, smile, laugh, be healthy, be successful and to develop into the person they are truly meant to be. Children should be empowered with the skills needed to be the best version of themselves.



Be HAPPY focuses on well-being for the whole family. Yoga, mindfulness and relaxation are all effective tools that develop a healthy, active, positive, playful, you!! Yoga empowers children and adults by providing tools to: connect with your inner being, develop self-awareness, connect to breath, enhance body awareness and movement in order to live a healthy, positive, passionate and purposeful life.



Be Happy Yoga has classes available for children of all ages, family yoga, school programs aligned with the Australian Curriculum Outcomes or as extra school curriculum, yoga for special events, sporting teams, professional development, team building or well-being workshops.



Why Kids Yoga?



Kids yoga is FUN! It is a creative, imaginative way to develop a healthy mind and body. It provides opportunities to develop social, emotional and physical well-being in kids. Classes can be based on the needs of the children and is often co-created to allow children to feel empowered and heard. They play and learn in a safe, non-judgmental, engaging environment that promotes risk taking, challenges, positive interaction, connection, awareness, laughter, happiness and resilience.





What are the Benefits of Kids Yoga?



- Improves strength and flexibility

- Increases self-confidence and builds positive self-image

- Increases emotional resilience

- Nourished creativity

- Helps to balance body and mind

- Teaches self-acceptance and self-love

- Increases sensory awareness and general body awareness

- Builds coordination

- Helps us to stand more erect and feel taller by supporting a long, flexible spine

- Fortifies all bodily; the skeletal, nervous, circulatory, digestive, respiratory, hormonal and muscular systems, and improves our understanding of anatomy

- Increases awareness of breathing and deepens the breath

- Is non-competitive

- Expands awareness of nature, animals and the environment

- Helps children to build inner strength

- Teaches how to relax and reduce stress

- Encourages cooperation and teamwork

- Encourages compassion, generosity and respect

- Teaches how to find inner peace

- Yoga is fun!



Contact:

Angela Tonkin, Founder and Senior Teacher

Company: Be HAPPY Yoga

Address: 13 Dale St, Brookvale NSW 2900, Australia

Phone: 0421552212

Email: beatsandbalanceworkshop(at)gmail.com.au

Instagram: Be_happy_yoga

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/behappyyoga.org

Website: www.behappyyoga.com.au





More information:

http://www.behappyyoga.com.au



Date: 12/09/2016 - 12:26

Language: English

News-ID 511879

Character count: 3771

