The Tramway du Mont Blanc: See Chamonix from your Seat

After your ski transfers to Chamonix, all aboard the Tramway du Mont Blanc to explore the Alps unmissable sights! Read on for more.

(firmenpresse) - After your ski transfers to Chamonix, youre ready to explore the mountains breath-taking scenery. As the highest railway in Haute-Savoie, the Tramway du Mont Blanc travels across the mountain range, offering access to its most awe-inspiring sights.



The tramway is the ultimate Chamonix experience with beautiful scenery of pastures, forests and mountain lakes and spectacular views from the Col de Voza and the Bellevue plateau. Its the perfect way to navigate the mountain for scenic walks around Nid dAigle, with family-friendly restaurants at convenience points along the route.



The Trip



The tramway departs from Le Fayet or Saint-Gervais. In an hour, youll arrive in Bellevue, where you can admire the Contamines Valley, the Aiguilles Rouges massif and the Aiguille du Midi. Youll also get stunning views of the Bionnassay Glacier and Aiguille du Goûter along the way. In the summer, the tramway journeys an extra 25 minutes to Nid dAigle.



Stops Along the Way



The route has six stops. Starting from Le Fayet or Saint-Gervais, the train goes to Motivon village and then travels to Voza Pass and Bellevue. In the summer, it continues to Mont Lachat and Nid dAigle, finally reaching the glacier Bionnassay. You can get on and off at any stop, though credit cards are not accepted at Col de Voza, Bellevue or Nid dAigle stations.



Winter and Summer Attractions



At the Bellevue terminus, there are many activities on offer.



In the summer you can enjoy a panoramic view of the Bionnassay glacier and the Chamonix Contamines valleys. A wonderful way to explore the area is to stroll alongside the railway to the Voza Pass via the pedestrian path, and then hop on the rack-rail train to explore natures beauty.



In the winter you can get direct access to the Saint-Gervais skiing area and the Bellevue cross-country skiing plateau. Sledge alongside the railway to the Voza Pass and make use of the access to the Tête Rousse and Goûter refuges.





Restaurants



Three restaurants are accessible via the tramway.



Saint-Gervais Buffet de la Gare: its Old-World style of cuisine and friendly staff make it well worth a visit.

Le Bellevue Restaurant: with stunning views of the mountains and gorge, it combines delicious food and pleasant ambiance.

Nid dAigles Mountain Hut: with a rustic setting and gourmet dining, its a great place to soak in the local atmosphere.



Prices and Rates



There are various journeys available, with reduced prices for over 65 year olds.



Le Fayet to Bellevue, via the Col de Voza: 26.80 return.

Le Fayet to the Nid dAigle, via the Col de Voza and Bellevue: 31,50 return (only available in the summer).

Col de Voza to Nid dAigle via Bellevue (or terminating at Bellevue in the winter): 20.40 return.



How to Get There



Catch a direct 90-minute flight to Geneva from London airports for just £70-110 with Swiss or British Airways.

