5 Hi-tech Ski Gadgets Your Mates Will Want

From augmented reality goggles to heated insoles complete with remote control, this seasons new skiing gadgets are well worth checking out.

So youve trawled through the last minute ski deals and bagged you and your mates a bargain, now with the extra cash youve saved why not splash out on some of the very latest high tech skiing gadgetry?



Here are some of my top picks of skiing gadgets that are guaranteed to make your mates green with envy.



1.RideOn Goggles



Turn every ski run into a high-octane video game with RideOns augmented reality goggles. Hit check points and notch up a high score as you ski with these, frankly, sci-fi goggles. As well as turning your ski run into a first person video game, they will also provide useful data about your speed, distance, jump height and airtime with stats overlaying your field of view as you ski.



2.POC Receptor Bug Helmets



There could be nothing better to spend the money you saved booking last minute ski deals on than the awesome Poc Receptor Bug Helmet with built in Beats headphones. Not only will your music play atmospherically through the entire helmet, it can also sync to your phones Bluetooth so that, with the built in microphone, you can take and make calls while you ski. Oh, did I mention that it also protects your head with the very latest in impact and puncture protection?



3.Dainese D-Air Ski Airbag



Still on a safety note, the Dainese D-Air body armour provides airbag protection for skiers in the case of an accident. Leading providers of body armour technology, Dainese has monitored algorithms which identify key injury sites and have built their new D-Air specifically to target them. On impact, the D-Air airbag inflates to cover key injury points including the collarbone, chest and shoulders. Currently used by ski teams across Europe, the technology is only now reaching the consumer market.



4.ThermaCELL Rechargeable Remote Controlled Insoles



Theres nothing worse than sitting on a freezing chairlift and slowly feeling your feet going numb. Well, now outdoor specialists ThermaCELL have a solution. With a remote control in your pocket you can increase or decrease the heat in their insoles to fit your need. The batteries in the insoles are rechargeable, so you can fill them up at night to ensure warm toes in the morning.





5.Garmin Fenix 3



Small enough to wear on your wrist, this stats logging, GPS-enabled gadget can track all your activity throughout the day and feed back your statistics when you get back to your accommodation. Everything from speed, distance and vertical drops will be registered by the Fenix and, on top of that, it can also provide up to the minute data on the go such as altitude, air pressure and temperature.



The trouble is, that having invested in all these great new gadgets you may find that one ski holiday a year is not long enough to make full use of them all! Oh well, youll just have to start tracking down some more great last minute ski deals, in order to make all that ski tech spending worthwhile...





Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're looking for last minute ski deals in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

