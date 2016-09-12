LAX Ammunition is a certified online ammunition store. They are well-known for their large inventory of rounds and competitive nationwide pricing.
(firmenpresse) - As we move closer and closer to becoming an all-digital economy, customers come to expect that their favorite retailers will also sell their products online. LAX Ammunition has followed suit with their online ammunition store. They sell a variety of products in their store, including gun accessories like cases, uppers kits, bullet buttons, lowers kits and much more. Their online ammunition store acts as a one-stop shop for all things ammo and firearms accessories.
As the premiere Southern California loading facility, LAX Ammunition loads over half a million rounds in their factory each week; thats over 26 million rounds a year! With that kind of turnover, it is no surprise that they have become a well-known brand name in the ammo market. Their online ammunition store carries common calibers like .38 SPC, 9mm, .45 ACP and .22, in addition to harder to find rounds like .223 and .357 MAG. They sell many calibers in both factory-new and reloaded varieties.
Purchasing firearms ammunition is made simple with LAX Ammos online ammunition store . They offer 24/7 convenient ordering that ships to anywhere in the continental U.S. (as long as it is in accordance with local, state and federal laws). Questions can be answered by contacting their service department by phone or email. They have a team of qualified and knowledgeable staff standing by at their online ammunition store. They also have a storefront location in Southern California where locals can shop their selection in-person.
About LAX Ammunition Store
LAX Ammunition has become a major player in the ammo industry due to their competitive pricing and large stock of rounds in a variety of calibers and types. Their online ammunition store has been selling quality ammo to customers for over 10 years. LAX Ammunition is located at 234 S. Hindry Ave., Inglewood CA 90301. Phone: 1-855-407-2666. Email: service(at)laxrange.com
