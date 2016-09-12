Go Pro, Go Snow Make Your Own Winter Sports Movie

If youre lucky enough to bag yourself one of those last minute ski deals, rub your mates noses in it by showing them what theyve missed with a GoPro movie.

(firmenpresse) - With the new generation of wearable video recording tech and new improved mountings youll never have to get home from a ski holiday and struggle to explain to your mates just how awesome it was - now youll be able to show them!



Check out our guide to making the best on-piste ski movie so you can show off your last minute ski deals and make your mates green with envy.



Camera Mountings



One of the most important things to think about when youre setting out to make a skiing video is where youre going to mount the camera.



Helmet fastenings are good and keep your hands free, but because of how much your head moves while you ski the result can be a little shaky.



The new generation of chest mounts provide a much more stable image and, because of the position, you get a more interesting frame than the sky and snow shots picked up by helmet cams.



Anyone whos watched Graham Bells POV films for Ski Sunday, will know what a great view pole mounted cameras can provide. It is also easy to shift between point-of-view shots, filming other skiers and filming yourself. But remember, Graham Bell was an Olympic skier, so dont expect your hands to be quite as steady on a downhill run as his, unless youre advanced!



Boot, board and ski mounts can add an adrenalin-pumping element of speed to your skiing movie. You can also turn the camera to film yourself as you ski to create a more personal view than just the snow.



Filters Improve Quality



In bright, sunny conditions it can be hard to retain the quality of your film because of over-exposure. A Neutral Density Filter can slow down the shutter speed and make your film look better quality with a smoother finish.



Take Time to Edit



Weve all seen the shaky, frankly boring, images of skiers doing one long run with a GoPro attached to their helmet. By editing a few different runs together with the camera mounted in different positions each time, theres no reason why you cant shake things up a bit for your movie.





The movies which will best capture the full experience of your last minute ski deals will be the ones which combine a number of shots, so think about editing your ski movie. Show no more than 30 seconds of each run and try to ensure that you mix up camera positions so that the footage does not all look the same.



Music Makes the Movie



Where would the film Psycho be without that freaky music in the shower scene? Your music choice could have a similar impact on your skiing movie, if you pick wisely. Choose tracks with a similar rhythm to your skiing and mix different tracks together to make a compelling soundtrack for your movie.



So, next time you manage to bag one of those last minute ski deals, make sure your mates are truly impressed by presenting them with an awesome movie of your time away - and who knows, next time they might all be queuing up to go with you!





More information:

http://www.skiamis.com/skideals.htm



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're looking for last minute ski deals in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

PressRelease by

SkiAmis

Date: 12/09/2016 - 13:56

Language: English

News-ID 511904

Character count: 3234

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SkiAmis



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease