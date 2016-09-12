Treasury Metals Increases Financing



(firmenpresse) - Treasury Metals Increases Financing



Toronto, Canada - Treasury Metals (Treasury Metals or the Company) (TSX: TML - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHZBMm4tEg0 ) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares from $2 million in aggregate gross proceeds to $2.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (the Offering). All other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged from the Companys initial announcement on December 7, 2016.



The $2.5 million gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for the advancement of the Companys Goliath Gold Project and to expand the successful exploration program including conversion of further underground resources to Indicated category for use in future feasibility level mine design. Additionally, proceeds from the Offering will also allow the Company to advance into the second phase of its current exploration program. The Phase II drilling program will focus on high-priority exploration targets directly to the northeast of the current resource area.



The Offering is expected to close on or about December 21, 2016. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The flow-through common shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.



The Company may pay a finders fee of 6% cash commission to certain parties with respect to services provided in connection with the Offering.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.





To view further details about the Goliath Gold Project, please visit the Companys website at www.treasurymetals.com.



Contact:

Chris Stewart

President and CEO

T: 1.416.214.4654

cstewart(at)treasurymetals.com



Greg Ferron

Vice President, Corporate Development

T: 1.416.214.4654

greg(at)treasurymetals.com



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



About Treasury Metals Inc.:



Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused exploration and development company with assets in Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol TML. Treasury Metals Inc.s 100% owned Goliath Gold Project in northwestern Ontario is slated to become one of Canadas next producing gold mines. With first-rate infrastructure currently in place and gold mineralization extending to surface, Treasury Metals plans on the initial development of an open pit gold mine to feed a 2,500 per day processing plant with subsequent underground operations in the latter years of the mine life. Treasury Metals is currently in the mine permit process and working towards completion of a feasibility study on the Goliath Gold Project.



Follow us on Twitter (at)TreasuryMetals



Forward looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Treasury Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.





