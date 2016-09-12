A Gift of Inspiration for the Women on Your Holiday Gift List from Baubelle

Give the gift of inspiration with a charm bracelet engraved with saying âLove the Life You Liveâ, from Baubelle. Each bracelet is 18k gold plated, hypoallergenic, expandable, stackable, and beautiful. Limited time special promotional pricing at Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Dec. 09, 2016) ÂÂ Baubelle, a growing accessories brand, is offering an opportunity to inspire and empower with the perfect gift this holiday season. The 18K gold-plated charm bracelet makes a statement on its own with a charm engraved with the phrase ÂÂ[Love the Life you Live](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054), [Live the Life you Love](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054).ÂÂ As a gift to a jewelry lover, the bracelet is easily stackable for a layered look.



ÂÂThe phrase ÂÂLove the Life you LiveÂÂ is the perfect reminder for any woman to cherish her own story,ÂÂ said Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂIt can be a challenge with everything life throws at us to remember the positive and live in the moment. This bracelet carries a message of mindfulness and serves as a daily and physical reminder to enjoy their life to the fullest.ÂÂ



With the holiday gifting season here, a Baubelle expandable bracelet is the perfect gift to make any woman feel special, unique, adored and empowered. Even with the brandÂÂs logo ÂÂ a butterfly created from two hearts ÂÂ symbolizing how itsÂÂ jewelry aims to speak to women in a way that is beautiful, delicate and strong.



Choose from 18-karat gold, white gold, or rose gold plated to deliver the inspiring message of ÂÂLove the Life you Live,ÂÂ to the special women in your life. The delicate bracelets and charms are easily stackable to create a different look every time itÂÂs worn. Each Baubelle bracelet is fully adjustable and hypoallergenic to fit any wrist. The piece will be delivered in the signature turquoise-and-gold box that Baubelle fans have come to love.

To give the gift of inspiration and empowerment to the women on your list this Christmas season, visit [Baubelle.com](http://baubelle.com/) or go directly to [Amazon USA](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=baubelle+bangle+bracelet&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Abaubelle+bangle+bracelet) for a special promotional pricing available for a limited time.





