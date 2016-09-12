A Gift of Inspiration for the Women on Your Holiday Gift List from Baubelle

Give the gift of inspiration with a charm bracelet engraved with saying âLove the Life You Liveâ, from Baubelle. Each bracelet is 18k gold plated, hypoallergenic, expandable, stackable, and beautiful. Limited time special promotional pricing at Amazon.com.
(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Dec. 09, 2016) ÂÂ Baubelle, a growing accessories brand, is offering an opportunity to inspire and empower with the perfect gift this holiday season. The 18K gold-plated charm bracelet makes a statement on its own with a charm engraved with the phrase ÂÂ[Love the Life you Live](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054), [Live the Life you Love](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054).ÂÂ As a gift to a jewelry lover, the bracelet is easily stackable for a layered look.
ÂÂThe phrase ÂÂLove the Life you LiveÂÂ is the perfect reminder for any woman to cherish her own story,ÂÂ said Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂIt can be a challenge with everything life throws at us to remember the positive and live in the moment. This bracelet carries a message of mindfulness and serves as a daily and physical reminder to enjoy their life to the fullest.ÂÂ
With the holiday gifting season here, a Baubelle expandable bracelet is the perfect gift to make any woman feel special, unique, adored and empowered. Even with the brandÂÂs logo ÂÂ a butterfly created from two hearts ÂÂ symbolizing how itsÂÂ jewelry aims to speak to women in a way that is beautiful, delicate and strong.
Choose from 18-karat gold, white gold, or rose gold plated to deliver the inspiring message of ÂÂLove the Life you Live,ÂÂ to the special women in your life. The delicate bracelets and charms are easily stackable to create a different look every time itÂÂs worn. Each Baubelle bracelet is fully adjustable and hypoallergenic to fit any wrist. The piece will be delivered in the signature turquoise-and-gold box that Baubelle fans have come to love.
To give the gift of inspiration and empowerment to the women on your list this Christmas season, visit [Baubelle.com](http://baubelle.com/) or go directly to [Amazon USA](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=baubelle+bangle+bracelet&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Abaubelle+bangle+bracelet) for a special promotional pricing available for a limited time.
