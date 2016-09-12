Top-Selling Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake To Receive New About Us Statement

It has been six weeks since the launch of the Teddy Shake 105-piece gel pen set. The company now wants to work on a new "about us" statement to better reflect the product.

(firmenpresse) - Just six weeks ago, Teddy Shake launched their newest product, their 105-piece gel pen set on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA). Since the launch of the product, Teddy Shake has a new, loyal following of customers. The company now wants to develop and draft a new "About Us" statement that better reflects what they believe these customers are looking for in a product.



"When you launch a new product, you never know what to expect," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "People fall immediately in love with your product, or they may decide that it's really not with they are looking for. We have been fortunate. These past six weeks we have developed a very loyal following of customers. They have contacted us and let us know what they like best about our pens, how they are using our pens, and what qualities they are looking for in a gel pen. We want to use this feedback and develop a new About Us statement that better reflects the future vision for our company."



The Teddy Shake gel pens contain a non-toxic ink that is acid-free, lead-free and contains over 60% more ink than other gel pens. This means the Teddy Shake pens last longer, as well as non-fading. Available in a wide range of colors, such as metallic, neon, rainbow and [milky gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA), these pens are ideal for use in the popular adult coloring books, drawing projects, journaling or scrapbooking and writing in archival type documents.



For a limited time, the Teddy Shake gel pens are priced at $24.99. The gel pens are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.com.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





Date: 12/09/2016

