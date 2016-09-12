Cartier Launches Drill Program on Cadillac Extension Property

(firmenpresse) - VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on its Cadillac Extension property, situated 120 kilometers east of Senneterre. The program, for a total of 3 410 meters will test the of the Cu-Zn-Ag-Au Langlade deposit, where new OreVision IP anomalies were identified in the 2016 survey.

The OreVision survey (deep IP) was a tipping point for the project. The survey was instrumental in reorienting the geological modelling of the project and drill targeting. The new anomalies are located in an area that has not been tested in the past. The geophysical signatures of the anomalies are identical to that of the Langlade deposit and stretch over 1.5 kilometers to the east.

Previous, channel sampling of the massive sulphide Langlade deposit returned results grading up to 3.17% Cu, 10.11% Zn, 59.5 g/t Ag over 3.0 meters and 1.07% Cu, 1.19% Zn and 34.0 g/t Ag over 54.0 meters, and diamond drilling returned intersections grading up to 5.50% Cu, 9.30% Zn and 186.0 g/t Ag over 1.0 meters included within a broader interval grading 0.62% Cu, 0.73% Zn and 40.8 g/t Ag over 49.6 meters.

"This drill program aims at discovering new massive sulphide deposits similar to Langlade where geophysics indicate the potential for a much larger volume of mineralization" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Grant of Stock Options:

The Board of Directors also announces that the Board of Directors of the company authorized, on December 8, 2016, the grant of 1,000,000 stock options to directors, officers and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to its stock option plan each option entitles the grantee the right to purchase a common share of the company's stock at a price of $0.18 until December 7, 2021.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D., and Vice President for Cartier. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:



Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

819 856-0512







Investor Relations:

Relations Publiques Paradox

514 341-0408





More information:

http://www.ressourcescartier.com



PressRelease by

Cartier Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/09/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 511925

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cartier Resources Inc.

Stadt: VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease