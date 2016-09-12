Appian Cloud adds Canada Region

9th Region Extends World-Wide Local Availability for Low-Code Platform Leader

(firmenpresse) - RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- today announced that Appian Cloud will expand to include the new Canada Region. The Canada region is the ninth Appian Cloud region around the world, meaning customers now have even more choice in the location of their data.

"Appian Cloud's combination of low-code development speed and enterprise-grade power makes it a platform of choice for commercial and public-sector organizations around the globe seeking to accelerate their digital transformation," said Myles Weber, CIO at Appian. "As we continue to expand support in local regions, our customers gain more freedom of choice in how they leverage Appian Cloud for the rapid delivery of powerful business applications."

The new Canada region support will extend Appian Cloud's worldwide local availability, complementing its existing availability in 21 availability zones across USA East (Virginia), USA West (California), USA GovCloud (Oregon), Ireland, Germany, Brazil, Australia and Singapore. Local availability is a key success driver for Appian Cloud, which has seen software revenue growth in excess of 45 percent year-over-year for the past four completed fiscal years. Appian Cloud customers around the world include leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, government, education, transportation and more.

Security and reliability are essential for cloud platforms. Appian Cloud has an extensive collection of security accreditations, making it a highly trusted platform for rapid application development in the cloud. Appian is also accredited for HIPAA, SOC 2 and SOC 3, The PCI Data Security Standard, G-Cloud 8 Framework and more. In addition, Appian has FedRamp 2.0 certification, a US government-wide program that asserts an established and highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive audit review, and that delivers significant time and cost savings. Appian Cloud also offers industry-leading reliability, with 24×7 system monitoring, a 99.95% SLA uptime guarantee and local IT support.

For more information on Appian Cloud, visit .

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to revolutionize their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master global risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach can radically accelerates the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information, visit .

