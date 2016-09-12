Top Selling Flamingo Float Available For Free Shipping In Time For Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, and Teddy Shake is reminding customers that their popular pink flamingo float is available for free shipping and will be received in time for the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - With just two weeks left in the holiday shopping season, [Teddy Shake](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/product-reviews/B01IG4QSKC) issued a statement today reminding customers about how they can receive free shipping on their pink flamingo float. "Online shopping has become more popular, with over 50% of customers saying that some of their holiday shopping will be done online," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Our flamingo float is unique - it is only sold online on Amazon.com. We want to make sure that customers understand that there is still time to purchase the float and have it in time for the holidays and that free shipping is available. Amazon offers free two-day shipping to all of their Amazon Prime customers. Any customer who has a total Amazon order great than $49 will also receive free shipping. Shopping from home in your pjs can certainly be easier than fighting those last minute crowds in stores!"



The 80-inch inflatable pink flamingo float by Teddy Shake is made of a durable, bright pink vinyl that is free from harmful chemicals and safe for children. The float has multiple valves in it, so several people can work on inflating the float at the same time. There are also handles on the neck of the float that can help riders stay on.



There have been over 265 reviews left on Amazon.com for the [flamingo tube](https://goo.gl/kFlKSY), with 100% of customers writing they liked their float. A five star reviewer recently wrote "What a fun tube! This was a hit on the lake for my kids! I loved laying out on it. Very sturdy and large."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





