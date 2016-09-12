3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Tinley Park, Illinois For Sale

Tinley Park is a larger medium-sized village located in the state of Illinois. With a population of 57,280 people and ten constituent neighborhoods, Tinley Park is the 22nd largest community in Illinois.



Tinley Park real estate is some of the most expensive in Illinois, although Tinley Park house values don't compare to the most expensive real estate in the U.S.



Tinley Park is neither predominantly blue-collar nor white-collar, instead having a mixed workforce of both blue-collar and white-collar jobs. Overall, Tinley Park is a village of sales and office workers, professionals and managers. There are especially a lot of people living in Tinley Park who work in office and administrative support, sales jobs and management occupations. Also of interest is that Tinley Park has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.



In Tinley Park, however, the average commute to work is quite long. On average, people spend 32.85 minutes each day getting to work, which is significantly higher than the national average. One bright side is that local public transit is widely used, so it may be an option to avoid the headache of driving in the heavy traffic by leaving the car at home and taking transit. Like elsewhere in America, most people in Tinley Park use a private automobile to get to work. But notably, a substantial number of Tinley ParkÂÂs citizens do make use of public transit in their daily commute, primarily riding the train. This helps more people get to work with less air pollution, and require fewer highways to get them there.



Tinley Park is a somewhat ethnically-diverse village. The people who call Tinley Park home describe themselves as belonging to a variety of racial and ethnic groups. The greatest number of Tinley Park residents report their race to be White, followed by Asian. Important ancestries of people in Tinley Park include Irish, Polish, German, Italian, English and Dutch. The most common language spoken in Tinley Park is English. Other important languages spoken here include Spanish and Arabic.





