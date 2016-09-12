Emblem Corp.: Trading Deferred

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Emblem Corp. announced today that final regulatory approval of the trading date for its shares on the TSXV, originally announced as December 9, 2016, has been deferred. The likely trading date will be December 12, 2016. Emblem will issue an additional press release confirming its trading date during business hours on December 9.

Trading will take place on the TSX-V under the symbol EMC.V.

About Emblem Cannabis Corp.

Emblem Cannabis Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated Canadian medical marijuana, healthcare and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical company licensed to carry on business as a producer of medical cannabis by the Government of Canada.

Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
Danny Brody
Director, Investor Relations
647-255-8106


Media Contact:
Jeff Silverstein
Sussex Strategy Group
416-879-4353



