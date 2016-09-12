Parcel Pending Voted One of Orange County's Top Places to Work

Nationally-Recognized Company Named a Leading Employer in Orange County Register's 2016 Top Workplaces Report

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- , the nation's leading package management company with 100% Always-On Customer Service®, recently was named one of the best places to work in Orange County, CA according to the 2016 Top Workplaces report published annually by the Orange County Register. The countywide survey recognizes local companies that have had a measurable and meaningful impact on employees in the past year.

"Parcel Pending is all about the people who work here," said Lori Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. "We're a customer-focused company and our employees are central to our success. We work hard to create and maintain an environment that gives our team members the opportunity to thrive."

In just three years, Parcel Pending has become the global package management industry leader with more than 70 associates, a 200 percent increase from 2015. With its customizable smart locker system and exceptional customer service, Parcel Pending simplifies package delivery and retrieval for both residents and property managers. When a package arrives, a courier places it into a safe Parcel Pending smart locker. The recipient is notified by text and/or email with a passcode to use when retrieving the package(s) privately and safely at any time.

"We are here to make life easier for residents, staff and couriers... one package at a time," Torres said. "Our employees are service providers at heart, which is why Parcel Pending is such a great place to work."

Each year, the Orange County Register surveys employees at companies of all sizes on 22 different criteria, including benefits, compensation, social responsibility and job satisfaction. Company rankings are based on an overall score comprised of anonymous employee responses that are each given a numerical value.

Parcel Pending Inc. leads the global package management industry with 100% Always-On Customer Service® and completely customizable smart lockers for any setting. The privately held company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Parcel Pending frees property managers from their package problems so they can get back to managing properties, not packages. Parcel Pending smart lockers are installed throughout North America. For more information, please visit .





