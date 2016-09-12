3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Hinsdale, Illinois For Sale

Hinsdale is a medium-sized village located in the state of Illinois. With a population of 17,446 people and five constituent neighborhoods, Hinsdale is the 149th largest community in Illinois.



Hinsdale home prices are not only among the most expensive in Illinois, but Hinsdale real estate also consistently ranks among the most expensive in America.



Hinsdale is a decidedly white-collar village, with fully 94% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average. Overall, Hinsdale is a village of managers, professionals and sales and office workers. There are especially a lot of people living in Hinsdale who work in management occupations, sales jobs and business and financial occupations.



In addition, Hinsdale is home to many people who could be described as "urban sophisticates", which are people who are not only wealthy and employed in professional occupations, but highly educated to boot. Urban sophisticates have urbane tastes - whether they reside in a big or small city, a suburb, or a little town. Urban sophisticates support bookstores, quality clothing stores, enjoy luxury travel, and in big cities, they are truly the patrons of the arts, attending and supporting institutions such as opera, symphony, ballet, and theatre.



Because of many things, Hinsdale is a very good place for families to consider. With an enviable combination of good schools, low crime, college-educated neighbors who tend to support education because of their own experiences, and a high rate of home ownership in predominantly single-family properties, Hinsdale really has some of the features that families look for when choosing a good community to raise children. Is Hinsdale perfect? Of course not, and if one likes frenetic nightlife, it will be far from your cup of tea. But overall this is a solid community, with many things to recommend it as a family-friendly place to live.





One downside of living in Hinsdale, however, is that residents on average have to contend with a long commute, spending on average 30.87 minutes every day commuting to work. However, local public transit is widely used. For those who would prefer to avoid driving entirely and leave their car at home, it may be an option to use the transit instead.



Despite being a small village, Hinsdale has a lot of people using the train to get to and from work every day. Most of these people on the train are using it to get to good jobs in other cities.







