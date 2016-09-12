Protein Plus LLC Introduces Peanut Energy Power

Great tasting natural peanut protein powder drink

(firmenpresse) - FITZGERALD, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to introduce Protein Energy Power, a great tasting, natural peanut protein powder drink. Protein Energy Power contains 17 grams of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is available online and at select retail locations including Publix stores and the company website, .

"If you like the taste of peanuts you'll really love the taste and performance of Peanut Energy Power," said Allen Conger, Jr., President of Protein Plus, LLC. "It's the best protein supplement option for health-conscious individuals that want a great tasting, plant-based protein without all of the sugar, cholesterol and artificial ingredients found in many whey, soy, egg, milk, and casein powders. It is also much better tasting than other vegan protein drinks."

Harold Conger, Vice President of Sales for Protein Plus, LLC added, "Protein Energy Power is ideal for individuals interested in maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Daily usage will help improve energy and recovery prior to and after workouts or physical activity. Simply mix two scoops of Protein Energy Power in eight ounces of cold water or milk. You can also mix Protein Energy Power with your favorite fruit or vegetables to create a delicious smoothie."

Protein Energy Power is currently available in 1.81 pound containers offering 20 servings. Be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook® at , or Twitter at for product information, recipes, and giveaways.

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. More information about Protein Plus can be found at or by calling (229)423)-5528.

Protein Energy Powers is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

Image Available:

David Gutierrez



Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204





Lia Antonetti

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7218





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3089649



PressRelease by

Protein Plus, LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/09/2016 - 14:57

Language: English

News-ID 511939

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Protein Plus, LLC

Stadt: FITZGERALD, GA





Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease