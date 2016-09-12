Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Investor Day

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, December 15, 2016 for investors and financial analysts.

This will be an opportunity for Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer and his leadership team to discuss the company's achievements over the last 12 months, the progress of its turnaround plan as well as its objectives and guidance for 2017. The presentations will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), as per the schedule below:

For all media, shareholders and other stakeholders, the live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same address the next day.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

