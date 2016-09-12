Turbine Conversions, LTD. Selects PT6A-21 Engines for Cessna 206 Conversion

Operators of Cessna 206 aircraft will benefit from the PT6A engine's greater power to weight, a TBO of 3,600 hours and unparalleled support

(firmenpresse) - LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Turbine Conversions, Ltd. and Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) have signed a long-term contract for the sale of PT6A-21 engines to power the recently announced Cessna 206 turbine conversion. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Turbine Conversions has been converting aircraft using P&WC engines since 1990, but company president Bill Hatfield first encountered the PT6 engine when he installed a PT6A-34AG engine in his Grumman Ag Cat in 1975. "I still fly my Grumman Ag Cat, and that PT6A-34AG engine continues to serve me well after more than 40 years," said Mr. Hatfield, one of the most respected and well-known pioneers of the agricultural industry. "The relationships I have built with P&WC employees over the years have likewise endured and helped empower our business and those of our own clients. We are delighted to have struck yet another arrangement with P&WC to power our Cessna 206 conversion."

"Turbine Conversions has consistently demonstrated its understanding of the factors that drive successful conversion programs," said Denis Parisien, Vice President, General Aviation, P&WC. "With the 206 turbine conversion program, our PT6A-21 engines will replace piston engines so operators of the converted aircraft will benefit from a considerable increase in power, better hot and high performance and a TBO (time between overhaul) of 3,600 hours. Combined with that is our OEM warranty and a global customer support network that is second to none."

The PT6A engine boasts powerful performance and unmatched versatility. PT6 technology has powered 125 different applications since its introduction. More than 46,000 PT6 engines have been manufactured, with 23,000 now in service. The engine has logged more than 375 million flight hours.

"Anyone can say they're the best; we have the numbers to prove it," said Parisien. "It's more than an engine. The PT6A engine offers the best of both worlds: Its proven technology is built upon a remarkable body of engineering achievement that has written new chapters in aviation history in collaboration with our customers, and it's also this technology that continues to make new aircraft applications possible. We're already moving on to the next innovation."

The PT6A engine's flexible architecture and modular reverse-flow design simplify installation in both single- and twin-engine installations as well as tractor and pusher propeller configurations. Simple on-wing maintenance is possible for most tasks, whereas other engines might need a shop visit.

P&WC will be at booth #739 at the NAAA Annual Convention 2016. Interested parties are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global aerospace leader that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (UTC). UTC provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Note to Editors

Follow us on () and () for our latest news and updates.

Contacts:



Marc Duchesne

Pratt & Whitney Canada

438-403-3508





More information:

http://www.pwc.ca/



PressRelease by

Pratt & Whitney Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/09/2016 - 15:52

Language: English

News-ID 511954

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pratt & Whitney Canada

Stadt: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease