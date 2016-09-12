signotec: Electronic signature supports paperless facility management

The pit - cup GmbH located in Heidelberg, software specialist in the field of facility management, counts on the solutions of cooperation partner signotec

(PresseBox) - In facility management, numerous tasks, workflows and statistical evaluations are predefined. A lot of documents have to be signed in many working areas, may it be in inventory-, facility- and device management, in maintenance-, contract- or key management. This is creating piles of paper, which have to be awkwardly filed and managed afterwards. In the future, forms can be signed electronically and filed at the same time, with the signotec signature solution in connection with the CAFM software pit ? FM from the pit ? cup GmbH. Thereby drastically reducing waste of paper and administrative expense, as well as simplifying processes.

To achieve this, the pit ? FM feature Digital Signature provides a technology to use signotec signature pads. The signatures will be placed directly in the pen-pads display, transferred digitally and in picture format to pit ? FM and can be subsequently integrated in the electronic report and RTF-forms. The integration of this technology is possible for different areas and workflows and will be performed by pit ? FM development partner within the scope of customizing.

With the use of the pit ? FM feature Digital Signature you have a versatile tool for cost-conscious facility management at your disposal.

About pit ? cup GmbH

Pit - cup was founded 1991 in Heidelberg by building and utilities engineers. IT specialists were added to build a competent team, which, introduced the first version of pit - cup CAD for Building Services in the same year. In 1995, they opened a branch office in Schwerin in order to better serve to their customers in Northern and Eastern Germany.



signature innovations and intelligent software solutions for mobile and stationary use, users can sign in the familiar way, optimize business processes, authenticate people and produce legally valid documents. Electronic documents signed this way can be checked without technical outlay by anyone anywhere and at any time. Thanks to own resources, innovation and many years of experience, the company already set many, strategic milestones on the path to success. The decision to not develop only software solutions but to also produce hardware for digital signature capturing is a good example. Both, soft- and hardware guarantee a unique and data protected interaction that has already been confirmed by numerous patents. With signature solutions from signotec, signing remains as easy and secure as ever. However, the signature is given in the electronic document itself. As a result, cost-intensive and time-consuming media discontinuities are avoided, while the electronic documents are protected by the digital signature and can be verified as genuine. The encryption of biometric features within the signature pad is characterized by patented safety mechanisms and high quality capturing. With the Made in Germany label, the company takes an outstanding position on the market and supports the middle class in Germany.



signotec?s valued partners and customers include not only German but international industry customers, retail chains and companies, financial service providers and banks, administrative offices, the healthcare sector, insurance companies and brokers. A globally acting partner network includes experienced and well instructed IT experts. By bringing together core competencies, we create synergies to the benefit of all. The common know how allows us to provide holistic and integrated business solutions according to specific customer requirements. signotec?s achievement in the various industries proves that it is capable of delivering complex, integrated solutions at a high level in terms of quality and quantity.

The signotec GmbH is managed by the directors Arne Brandes and Gunther Hagner at the locations Ratingen and Rodewald.





Company information / Profile:

signature innovations and intelligent software solutions for mobile and stationary use, users can sign in the familiar way, optimize business processes, authenticate people and produce legally valid documents. Electronic documents signed this way can be checked without technical outlay by anyone anywhere and at any time. Thanks to own resources, innovation and many years of experience, the company already set many, strategic milestones on the path to success. The decision to not develop only software solutions but to also produce hardware for digital signature capturing is a good example. Both, soft- and hardware guarantee a unique and data protected interaction that has already been confirmed by numerous patents. With signature solutions from signotec, signing remains as easy and secure as ever. However, the signature is given in the electronic document itself. As a result, cost-intensive and time-consuming media discontinuities are avoided, while the electronic documents are protected by the digital signature and can be verified as genuine. The encryption of biometric features within the signature pad is characterized by patented safety mechanisms and high quality capturing. With the Made in Germany label, the company takes an outstanding position on the market and supports the middle class in Germany.

signotec?s valued partners and customers include not only German but international industry customers, retail chains and companies, financial service providers and banks, administrative offices, the healthcare sector, insurance companies and brokers. A globally acting partner network includes experienced and well instructed IT experts. By bringing together core competencies, we create synergies to the benefit of all. The common know how allows us to provide holistic and integrated business solutions according to specific customer requirements. signotec?s achievement in the various industries proves that it is capable of delivering complex, integrated solutions at a high level in terms of quality and quantity.

The signotec GmbH is managed by the directors Arne Brandes and Gunther Hagner at the locations Ratingen and Rodewald.





PressRelease by

signotec GmbH

Date: 12/09/2016 - 16:09

Language: English

News-ID 511955

Character count: 4074

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: signotec GmbH

Stadt: Ratingen





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease