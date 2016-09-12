Europe Residue Testing Market to Witness Growth from Rising Consumer Awareness towards Food Safety

Report studies sales (consumption) of Residue Testing in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 9, 2016: The residue testing market is likely to gain benefit in the upcoming years from the strong growth demand for specialist diets and packaged foods, says a new report study added to Market Research Hubs database. It is titled as Europe Residue Testing Market Report 2016, and studies about the sales of residue testing in Europes market, especially in countries like Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Benelux and Spain during the forecast period of 2011 to 2021.
Initially, the report begins with the Residue testing overview along with its scope, classification and application. The major work of residue testing is to ensure that the quality of your products meet both national and international market access and safety standards. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use. On the basis of product type, it can be divided into Chromatography, Spectroscopy and Immunoassay. The report states that Chromatography is one of the major techniques used to test the residues in food which is predicted to form a fastest growing segment in residue testing market during the forecast period.
Based on the application, residue testing market is segmented into:
Pesticides
Toxins
Pathogens
Heavy Metals & Allergens
Other residues
Besides this, the report also consists of market development trends, competitive landscape analysis & key regions development status. The global market is driven by increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries, growth in allergic reactions among consumers, implementation of food safety regulations, global movement of organic revolution and international trade of food materials. It has been observed that the market for the pesticides residues testing is having the highest market share presently. The use of harmful pesticides is highly regulated in North America & European region and their supply for some pesticides is under strict control.
The report further studies that in terms of geography, China residue testing market is expected to be the fastest growing market in Asia-Pacific region as China ships a large amount of agricultural goods to the European market.
In the next section, some of the key players in residue testing market are also highlighted such as:
Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
Symbio Alliance
SCS Global Services
Bureau Veritas S.A.
SGS S.A.
Intertek Group PLC
Silliker, Inc.
ALS Limited
Asurequality Limited
The report profiles these key manufacturers with company basic information, manufacturing base and their competitors. Therefore, residue testing industry research report acts as a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is helpful for established businesses, new entrants in the market as well as individuals interested in the market.
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
