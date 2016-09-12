Global Hybrid Vehicles Industry Poised for Substantial Growth in Coming Years

Global Hybrid Vehicles Industry Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions of the Hybrid Vehicles industry, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia) and the main countries (United States, Germany, Japan and China).

Hybrid Vehicles Industry Market

Albany, New York, December 9, 2016: Global Hybrid Vehicles Industry Industry 2016. This report provides a thorough analysis, highlighting the market dynamics that are estimated to determine the growth of the market in the coming few years. It focuses on some key regions including North America, Europe and Asia. The prime countries covered in the report are United States, Germany, Japan and China.



Firstly, the report begins with a brief overview of the Global Hybrid Vehicle market and then moves on to evaluate the key trends of the market. A hybrid vehicle is a vehicle that uses two or more distinct power sources to move the vehicle. The end power source for a hybrid vehicle is the electric motor which powers the wheels and on-board services. It offers various advantages such as reduced emissions and improved fuel utilization. The hybrid vehicle technology gives double fuel efficiency of conventional vehicles, therefore reducing dependency on fossil fuels to some extent. Global hybrid vehicles industry is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the need for addressing consumer needs pertaining to fuel expenditure reduction.



The report states that, consumers are always looking for better fuel economy and better performance; demand for environmental friendly vehicles has led to the introduction and development of electric & hybrid versions of popular existing car models. Also, growing initiatives relating to fuel emissions is expected to be a significant driving force for the hybrid vehicles market. Consumer base for green cars in the U.S. has significantly prolonged as a result of increased focus on electric and hybrid vehicles.



Presently, Japan dominates the global hybrid vehicles market which is followed by U.S. and Europe. In future, APAC is projected to register the highest growth due to increase in automotive production and rising fuel costs. Developing markets in countries like India and China are expected to be the hub regions with promising growth due to substantial automotive production and rise in per capita income of individuals in these countries.





Key manufacturers analysis of Hybrid Vehicles Industry is also included in the report. Some of the key manufacturers from the industry are as follows:



Audi

Ford

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Lexus

Nissan

BYD

Volvo

BMW

Volkswagen and others.



According to the research study, vehicle manufacturers are expected to face the challenge of achieving profitability in hybrid vehicles sale. Currently, Toyota and Honda are the leading industry players in hybrids, followed by Nissan. By 2015, Toyota plans to introduce 17 new or revised hybrid models.



In the final sections of the report, new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also introduced.





