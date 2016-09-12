Pacific Ridge Announces the Commencement of Drilling at the TL Zinc Project

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports that it has received the drill permit and drilling has now commenced on its road accessible TL Zinc Project located 80 km northeast of Vernon, British Columbia. The program will include up to 1,800 m of NQ core drilling in up to six drill holes. The target at TL is a large Broken Hill type or SEDEX (Sedimentary Exhalative) Zn-Pb-Ag massive sulfide deposit. The holes will test the main HELITEM electromagnetic conductor on the property, a flat conductive layer over 4 km long and 100 to over 200 m wide, with coincident anomalous gravity values.

Gerry Carlson, President of Pacific Ridge stated: "The target at TL is compelling: The large and strong EM conductor and coincident gravity with adjacent zinc showings in float and bedrock ranging from 1% to 19% Zn occur at a regionally favourable stratigraphic horizon with numerous known base and precious metal occurrences. I am pleased and excited that our drill program is finally underway."

The drill program is being carried out by Dorado Drilling Ltd. of Vernon, BC. Results will be announced when assays are received.

About the TL Property

TL is a 6,420 hectare zinc-lead-silver project located in south central British Columbia. The airborne magnetic-electromagnetic HELITEM survey defined a strong conductive layer, 4 km in length and approximately 100 to over 200 m wide that appears to be conformable within the flat-lying stratigraphy and could reflect massive sulphide mineralization. Mineralized float and outcrop samples comprise massive to semi-massive sulphide, containing sphalerite, pyrite and pyrrhotite. Of 56 grab samples collected, 40 assayed +1% Zn with a range of 1.08% to 18.87% and an average of 4.96% Zn.

A small amount of trenching and drilling was completed in 2012. Trenching, outside the main target area, encountered a zone of 7.16% Zn over 4 m. Drilling below the trenches (6 shallow holes, 490 m total) encountered a 10 to 13 m thick sulphide mineralized zone with zinc values ranging from less than 1% to 5%. Mineralization in trenches and drilling is believed to be a peripheral mineralized horizon stratigraphically above or distal to the main exploration target. The property is ideally situated with nearby highways, electrical power grid and rail.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge is a mineral exploration company with a successful history of over 30 years.

The Company's TL Zinc project is a 6,420 hectare, road accessible zinc-lead-silver property located 80 km northeast of Vernon, British Columbia, ideally situated with nearby highways, electrical power grid and rail. The target at TL is a large Broken Hill type or SEDEX (Sedimentary Exhalative) Zn-Pb-Ag massive sulfide deposit. A drill program is currently underway.

The Company's Poker Brown gold-silver project is located 190 km from Reno, Nevada. The target is a large, bulk tonnage, heap leachable gold deposit. Numerous gold mines and advanced projects are located within an 80 km radius of the property, including Hycroft, Rosebud, Florida Canyon (12 km east of Poker Brown, recently acquired by Rye Patch Gold Corp.), Standard, Rochester, Relief Canyon, Majuba Hill, Wilco and Trinidad.

The Company holds a well-located project portfolio in Yukon's White Gold District, including Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap, in the same geological environment as Goldcorp's Coffee Gold Project (acquired from Kaminak Gold earlier in 2016) and Kinross Gold's White Gold deposit.

The Company's 100 percent owned Fyre Lake copper-gold-cobalt massive sulphide project in the Yukon's Finlayson Lake District has been defined by 115 holes totaling over 23,200 metres of diamond drilling. The Company is considering its options for further development of the Fyre Lake project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gerald G. Carlson, President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the placements and future exploration plans and expenditures. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the transactions described herein, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Gerald G. Carlson

President & CEO

(604) 484-7104

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

