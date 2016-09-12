Pipeliner CRM Releases Microsoft Outlook Inbox App

Working Seamlessly With the Products You Use

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Pipeliner CRM today announced the release of its Microsoft Outlook Inbox App that allows users, of one of the world's most popular email clients, to seamlessly work with Pipeliner CRM from inside Outlook.

With the new Pipeliner CRM Inbox App for Outlook, users can view all their Pipeliner contacts, accounts, leads, opportunities, tasks and appointments that are associated with email addresses -- without ever having to switch between their Outlook and Pipeliner CRM. When they receive an email message, the Pipeliner CRM Smart Preview Panel for Outlook brings them the detailed information about the sender of the message within seconds. This allows them to easily review all related business they have previously done with that contact, including related leads, opportunities, accounts and even activities.

"Microsoft Outlook continues to be an extremely popular email client for both individuals and businesses across the globe. At Pipeliner, we are always looking for ways to make it easy for our users to leverage their other business tools seamlessly with our CRM. The release of the Pipeliner MS Outlook Inbox App represents another example of this," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder and CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Now MS Outlook users can work even more efficiency with Pipeliner CRM and reach an enhanced level of productivity."

This market leading Outlook Addin enables users to click on an email located in Outlook. The Pipeliner CRM Inbox App will match the data from the sender and recipients with their data in Pipeliner CRM, including:

Detecting Existing Data

Detecting Pipeliner Users

Relating existing records from Pipeliner to the Sender

Detecting "Unknown" Data

All of the content from the received email message can be saved to Pipeliner and if necessary, additional records related to the contact can be created and saved. A contact can also be called directly from Outlook over the Pipeliner CRM Mobile App. Plus when sending an email to a client, customer or prospect, users can add other contacts and sales team members right from CRM plus documents can be attached right from CRM.

About Pipeliner CRM



is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a worktool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India.

