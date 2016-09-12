Unique Tonometry through Eyelid DIATON represented at NYC Medtech Medical Technology Forum

(firmenpresse) - Innovative glaucoma diagnostic technology DIATON Tonometer allows to measure intraocular pressure (IOP) through the upper eyelid, without the need to touch the eyeball or need to use numbing drops was represented at NYC Medtech Forum by BiCOM Inc Team. This unique technology solves many problems to obtain IOP especially in cases where cornea is distorted or a simple and quick glaucoma screening.



Clinically proven and market ready Diaton transpalpebral tonometry technology already has FDA, CE and other international approvals and certifications and is available for sale in over 60 countries.



Non-corneal tonometry methodology was clinically tested at MEEI / Harvard Medical School by Dr. Mark Latina and colleagues  where Diaton provided a new and unique way of looking at IOP completely independent of corneal biometrics as the reading with Diaton tonometer is done through the eyelid and more importantly the sclera, not through the cornea as all other technologies which are influenced by irregularities of the cornea.



Diaton Tonometer, manufactured with precision received Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Research and new Technology in Geneva & the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Innovation Research and New Technology  Brussels Eureca.



Tonometer Diaton is the perfect solution in the following cases when the use of other tonometry devices is problematic or impossible: Keratitis, Conjunctivitis, Keratotone, Cornea Dimness, Keratoprosthesis, Keratoplastics, LASIK, LASEK, PRK, Astigmatism, Ametropy, etc.,



Product Features & Major Benefits:



- Easy to use. Handheld, portable, pen-like device

- No contact with the cornea (only upper eyelid and sclera)

- No need for anesthesia drops or removal of contact lenses

- Safe: No risk of infecting or scratching cornea

- Cost efficient: No consumables (no need to purchase replacement tips/covers, etc.)

- No sterilization (just alcohol swab is used to wipe off the tip)



- Accurate: No pachymetry needed (independent of cornea)

- Ready-to-use: Daily calibration not required



To learn more about this innovative tonometry technology visit http://www.tonometerDiaton.com



Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc., stated Were pleased to present this game changing technology in glaucoma diagnostics, which unlike all others Diaton tonometer provides IOP results completely independent of the corneal biomechanics and in many cases irreplaceable tool for ophthalmologists and optometrists to obtain accurate IOP in many difficult cases.



Diaton tonometer is currently available for sale in over 60 countries. More information can be obtained by either calling 1-877-DIATONS (877-342-8667) or online at http://www.tonometerDiaton.com



About BiCOM Inc:



BiCOM, home of Diaton tonometer pen  committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc., uniquely placed to provide Diaton diagnostic tonometer, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a more favorable outcome for the patient.



For more information about Diaton tonometer and purchase options visit: http://www.tonometerdiaton.com or dial 1-877-DIATONS ( 1-877-342-8667 )



Contact:

Alina Lagoviyer, Media & Public Relations

BiCOM Inc.

Address: 151 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, New York 11561

Phone: 1-877- 342-8667

Fax: 1-888- 260-0606

Email: Contact(at)TonometerDiaton.com

Web: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com





