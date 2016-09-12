Qwest Investment Management Corp. Announces Glenn Warkentin Appointed to Corporate Secretary

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Qwest Investment Management Corp. ("Qwest") is pleased to announce that on December 5, 2016, the board of directors of Qwest appointed Glenn Warkentin to the position of Corporate Secretary for the company.

Mr. Warkentin is a partner is the law firm Shea Nerland Law. His practice is founded in advising on mergers and acquisitions, acting for borrowers and private lenders and advising on commercial real estate acquisitions and financings. For over 25 years, Mr. Warkentin has worked with public issuers, closely held corporations, limited partnerships and trusts providing advice and direction regarding corporate structure, corporate reorganizations, regulatory compliance and capital raising.

Maurice Levesque, Chairman and CEO of Qwest, stated, "We are very pleased and honored to have Glenn working with the Qwest team as we continue our pursuit of product and business partner product services growth. Qwest doubled its business relationships and assets under management in 2016, and we expect continued rapid growth in 2017."

About Qwest

For over 15 years, Qwest has manufactured investment products with investment experts within the company or by partnering with investment industry experts and business leaders. Our portfolio management teams have managed our branded products which include flow-through limited partnerships; mutual funds and private equity funds. Our associated companies and product partners provide various opportunities which include; finance, real estate, technology and resources.

