Give the Gift of Empowerment this Holiday Season with "She Believed She Could"

âShe Believed She Could So She Didâ 18-karat gold plated bracelet from Baubelle is the gift of empowerment this holiday season - available in gold, rose gold or white gold. Give the gift of female strength, faith and resilience in an expandable and hypoallergenic bracelet.

(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Dec. 09, 2016) ÂÂ Amazon merchant Baubelle, who empowers women through fashion, has the perfect gift to inspire the women on your holiday gift list. A top seller, the 18k gold plated bracelet is not only beautiful, but powerful. Etched into each bracelet, in a handwritten style, is the phrase ÂÂShe Believed She Could, So She Did.ÂÂ The adjustable, [hypoallergenic bracelet](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=baubelle+bracelets&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Abaubelle+bracelets) is the perfect gift for the fashion and spiritually conscious in your life.



ÂÂThis quote has always been a favorite of mine because it can apply to any women,ÂÂ said Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂAs women, we can often forget our power to make things happen. Now whenever a woman wears this bracelet, she can look down and be reminded of her own capabilities. ThereÂÂs real strength in that.ÂÂ



On her inspiration for the bangle, Mrs. Evren said, ÂÂMy aim was to inspire all the women working hard to make their dreams become a reality, to believe in themselves. There is nothing that could stop those determined, focused, and faithful in their will to succeed. My hope is that this bracelet acts as a reminder of their spiritÂÂs tenancy and their endurance through any difficulty they might encounter in their quest for greatness.ÂÂ



The ÂÂShe Believed She Could, So She DidÂÂ bangle can be stacked with other [Baubelle bracelets](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=baubelle+bangle+bracelet&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Abaubelle+bangle+bracelet), while, it can be effortlessly adjusted, to cater to virtually all wrist circumferences, and facilitate wear by older teens and women, regardless of their shape or size.



Available in 18-karat gold, white gold and rose gold, it is certain that there is one option to meet every womanÂÂs individual style preferences.



As with all Baubelle bangles, the ÂÂ[She Believed She Could, So She Did](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M9DEKVN)ÂÂ bracelet is hypoallergenic, making it a perfect gift choice for any woman who is suffering from metal allergies or skin irritation after wearing low quality, mass made jewelry. The bangle will also not leave the unsightly, green/grey skin discoloration commonly associated with cheap jewelry, either.





Stylish and fashionable, the bangle bracelet will compliment any casual or formal outfit, making it a prime choice for women who enjoy wearing jewelry both throughout their daily lives, as well as on special occasions.



Attractive and greatly affordable, this bracelet is sure to capture the heart of any lucky recipient during this holiday season.



All Baubelle jewelry comes in a signature turquoise-and-gold slide-out box with shimmery fabric pull-tab ÂÂ to ensure it will be a joy to open on Christmas morning.



If you would like to give the gift of female strength, faith, and resilience this holiday, please visit Baubelle.com, or go to Amazon.com for a special promotional pricing for a limited time. All Baubelle bracelets come with a 1-year, 100% Money-Back guarantee, and is sure to bring empowerment and enjoyment to the women who wear them.





