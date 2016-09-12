Artemis Investment Management Limited Announces Upcoming Termination of European Strategic Balanced Fund

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Artemis Investment Management Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of European Strategic Balanced Fund (TSX: EBF.UN) (the "Fund"), announced today that the Fund will terminate on January 9, 2017.

The Manager has concluded that it will no longer be economically feasible to continue the Fund following this year's annual redemption of units of the Fund and, accordingly, it would be in the best interest of unitholders of the Fund to terminate the Fund on January 9, 2017. Unitholders will receive the net asset value per unit that is calculated after the close of business on January 9, 2017, which is expected to be the same amount as will be paid to unitholders who redeem their units on December 30, 2016 pursuant to the Fund's annual redemption right. This amount will be paid to unitholders on or before the 15th business day of January 2017.

Trading of units over the Toronto Stock Exchange will continue until the close of business on January 9, 2017.

Artemis Investment Management Limited

(647) 477-4885





http://www.artemisfunds.ca



European Strategic Balanced Fund

Firma: European Strategic Balanced Fund

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





