Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises Manor Bank on its Proposed Acquisition by NexTier, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - ALLENTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- is pleased to announce it acted as financial adviser and provided the fairness opinion to Manor Bank in regards to its agreement to be acquired by NexTier, Inc.

Manor Bank, based in Manor, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank established in 1902 with two offices in Westmoreland County. As of September 30, 2016, Manor Bank reported assets of $40 million, loans of $19 million and deposits of $38 million.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:

Revere Bank (MD) $31 million private placement of subordinated debt

Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* proposed acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $111.7 million proposed acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)

Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)

DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation (IL) $4.0 million private placement of subordinated debt

Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $7.8 million acquisition of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale (PA)

Eagle National Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $25.3 million acquisition by ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $6.6 million acquisition of Regal Bancorp, Inc. (MD)

Juniata Valley Financial Corporation (PA) $13.2 million acquisition of FNBPA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NY) $10 million private placement of subordinated debt

Oconomowoc Bancshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NY) $10 million subordinated loan agreement

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

240.242.4083




http://www.ambfg.com



ambassador-financial-group,



published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/09/2016 - 18:04
Language: English
Firma: Ambassador Financial Group
Stadt: ALLENTOWN, PA


