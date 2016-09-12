Zionsville FitBody Center Gym Indoor Training Workout Opening Announced

FitBody Boot Camp, a chain of indoor fitness centers, announced the February 2017 opening of a new facility in Zionsville, Indiana. The Zionsville fitness center will offer individualized training and psychological motivation to its clients. Pre-launch memberships come with a 50% discount.

(firmenpresse) - FitBody Boot Camp, a chain of indoor fitness centers, announced the opening of a new location in Zionsville, Indiana. The opening date is set for February 2017.



More information is available at http://fitbodybootcamp.com/zionsvillefitnessbootcamp.



Fitness and other types of physical programs have become more and more popular over the past decades, as sedentary jobs replaced traditional, more bodily-engaging activities. A host of fitness programs have emerged as a result, each of them promising visible results in a short amount of time.



What most people have come to realize, however, is that many of these fitness programs fail to live up to their promises. While they may be appropriate for certain people, the lack of individual training means that they are bound to fail some of the practitioners.



The alternative is a fitness program specifically adapted for each client, in an effort to maximize the health benefits and provide adequate individualized training.



The new gym will offer over 100 30-minute classes each week, allowing the participants the freedom to choose a schedule that fits their needs.



The philosophy behind FitBody Boot Camp is that each individual participant is unique in how his or her body responds to training, loses weight, or gains muscle. To cater for these individual needs, FitBody instructors work with each client as closely as possible.



Another important aspect ÂÂ often overlooked by other fitness centers - is the psychological side of fitness training. FitBody focuses on motivating its clients and offering a friendly, non-threatening atmosphere.



Unlike other gyms, FitBody Boot Camp does not promise miraculous weight loss, but rather achieving fitness through sustainable, body-friendly workouts.



Clients signing up for a pre-launch membership will benefit from a 50% discount. The offer is only available until February 2017.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





