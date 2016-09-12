       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


WESTCHESTER, Ill., December 9, 2016 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion
Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on
the Company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on January 25, 2017, to
stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions
provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into
value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper
and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100
countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and
face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.
CONTACT:

Investors:  Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via GlobeNewswire






http://www.ingredion.com/



