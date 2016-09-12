INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., December 9, 2016 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion

Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on

the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2017, to

stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions

provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into

value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper

and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100

countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and

face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

