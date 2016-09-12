Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Investor Day

Bombardier Inc.

Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Investor Day

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 9, 2016) - Bombardier

(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will hold an Investor Day in New York City

on Thursday, December 15, 2016 for investors and financial analysts.



This will be an opportunity for Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive

Officer and his leadership team to discuss the company's achievements over the

last 12 months, the progress of its turnaround plan as well as its objectives

and guidance for 2017. The presentations will take place from 8:00 a.m. to

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), as per the schedule below:



+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|8:00 |Alain Bellemare |

| |President and Chief Executive Officer |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|8:30 |John Di Bert |

| |Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|9:00 |Jim Vounassis |

| |Vice President, Operations Strategy and Chief Transformation |

| |Officer |

| |Nico Buchholz |

| |Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|9:30 |Q&A for investors and analysts |



+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|9:45 to 10:00|Break |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|10:00 |Laurent Troger |

| |President, Transportation |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|10:30 |Jean Séguin |

| |President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|11:00 |David Coleal |

| |President, Business Aircraft |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|11:30 |Fred Cromer |

| |President, Commercial Aircraft |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|12:00 |Q&A for investors and analysts |

+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+



For all media, shareholders and other stakeholders, the live webcast and

relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:



www.ir.bombardier.com



A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same address the next

day.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Bombardier Inc.

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

+514 861 5727



Bombardier Inc.

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

+514 861 9481







More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



Bombardier Inc.

