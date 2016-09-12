(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bombardier Inc.
Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Investor Day
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 9, 2016) - Bombardier
(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will hold an Investor Day in New York City
on Thursday, December 15, 2016 for investors and financial analysts.
This will be an opportunity for Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive
Officer and his leadership team to discuss the company's achievements over the
last 12 months, the progress of its turnaround plan as well as its objectives
and guidance for 2017. The presentations will take place from 8:00 a.m. to
12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), as per the schedule below:
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|8:00 |Alain Bellemare |
| |President and Chief Executive Officer |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|8:30 |John Di Bert |
| |Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|9:00 |Jim Vounassis |
| |Vice President, Operations Strategy and Chief Transformation |
| |Officer |
| |Nico Buchholz |
| |Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|9:30 |Q&A for investors and analysts |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|9:45 to 10:00|Break |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|10:00 |Laurent Troger |
| |President, Transportation |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|10:30 |Jean Séguin |
| |President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|11:00 |David Coleal |
| |President, Business Aircraft |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|11:30 |Fred Cromer |
| |President, Commercial Aircraft |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|12:00 |Q&A for investors and analysts |
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
For all media, shareholders and other stakeholders, the live webcast and
relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:
www.ir.bombardier.com
A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same address the next
day.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
Bombardier Inc.
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
+514 861 5727
Bombardier Inc.
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
+514 861 9481
More information:
http://www.bombardier.com
