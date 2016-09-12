INGREDION ADOPTS PROXY ACCESS AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 9, 2016 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading

global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced

today that its board of directors has amended the Company's by-laws to include

proxy access.



"The board of directors has been monitoring developments in the area of proxy

access for some time. Our decision to proactively adopt this amendment reflects

Ingredion's on-going commitment to best practices in corporate governance,"

explained Ilene Gordon, Ingredion Chairman, President and CEO.



The amended by-laws allow a stockholder or group of up to 20 stockholders that

has maintained continuous ownership of at least three percent of Ingredion's

common stock for at least three years to include in Ingredion's proxy materials

for an annual meeting of stockholders a number of director nominees up to the

greater of two directors or 20 percent of the directors, provided that the

stockholder(s) and the stockholder nominees(s) satisfy the requirements

specified in the amended by-laws.



Proxy access will be first available in connection with our 2018 annual meeting

of stockholders.







ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions

provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into

value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper

and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100

countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and

face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.









CONTACT:



Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592



Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602













