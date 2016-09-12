INGREDION ADOPTS PROXY ACCESS AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 9, 2016 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading
global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced
today that its board of directors has amended the Company's by-laws to include
proxy access.
"The board of directors has been monitoring developments in the area of proxy
access for some time. Our decision to proactively adopt this amendment reflects
Ingredion's on-going commitment to best practices in corporate governance,"
explained Ilene Gordon, Ingredion Chairman, President and CEO.
The amended by-laws allow a stockholder or group of up to 20 stockholders that
has maintained continuous ownership of at least three percent of Ingredion's
common stock for at least three years to include in Ingredion's proxy materials
for an annual meeting of stockholders a number of director nominees up to the
greater of two directors or 20 percent of the directors, provided that the
stockholder(s) and the stockholder nominees(s) satisfy the requirements
specified in the amended by-laws.
Proxy access will be first available in connection with our 2018 annual meeting
of stockholders.
ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions
provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into
value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper
and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100
countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and
face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.
CONTACT:
Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592
Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602
