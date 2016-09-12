       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government of Canada shows global leadership on open government

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Government data is an important resource that can drive innovation, inform businesses, and enhance government accountability.

The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, is in Paris, France, today leading Canada's delegation at the Open Government Partnership Global Summit, where he announced that Canada is taking a leadership role in the global movement to improve transparency and open government.

The Minister announced that Canada will adopt the International Open Data Charter. This is a key commitment in Canada's 3rd Biennial Plan to the Open Government Partnership, and it will support strategic partnerships with governments and civil society organizations in Canada and around the world. The shared global principles expressed in the Charter reflect the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to making government data open by default.

Minister Brison also announced that Canada endorses the "Paris Declaration, 4th Global Summit of the Open Government Partnership: Collective Actions to Accelerate Open Government." Canada will partner with other governments to share best practices and support peer learning on the following themes:

Quick Facts

Quote

"Government information belongs to the people we serve and it should be open by default. By adopting the Charter and signing on to the Paris Declaration, Canada is taking steps to drive innovation and play a leadership role in matters of openness and transparency on the world stage."

-Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: .

Contacts:
Jean-Luc Ferland
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Treasury Board


613-369-3163

Media Relations
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
613-369-9400

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)
613-369-9371



More information:
http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/



