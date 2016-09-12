BCSC alleges that B.C. man and company distributed securities without a prospectus

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- The Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has issued a notice of hearing alleging that Kenneth William Trociuk and CAAS Mining Corporation distributed securities without a prospectus. The notice also alleges that Trociuk submitted false information to the Executive Director.

The notice alleges that in May 2011, CAAS Mining raised $15,000 from a B.C. resident (the investor) by distributing CAAS Mining shares for which a prospectus had not been filed. Trociuk, who was a B.C. resident during the relevant time, was CAAS Mining's founder, sole director and sole officer.

The notice also alleges that Trociuk submitted false information relating to the B.C. investor in response to an Order for Production from the Executive Director.

These allegations have not been proven. Counsel for the Executive Director will apply to set dates for a hearing into the allegations before a panel of commissioners on January 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

You may view the notice of hearing on our website, , by typing CAAS Mining Corporation, Kenneth William Trociuk or 2016 BCSECCOM 408 in the search box. Information about disciplinary proceedings can be found in the of the BCSC website.

Please visit the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) for information relating to persons disciplined by provincial securities regulators, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA).

About the British Columbia Securities Commission ()

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at .

