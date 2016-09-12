       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Associations


BCSC alleges that B.C. man and company distributed securities without a prospectus

ID: 511982
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- The Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has issued a notice of hearing alleging that Kenneth William Trociuk and CAAS Mining Corporation distributed securities without a prospectus. The notice also alleges that Trociuk submitted false information to the Executive Director.

The notice alleges that in May 2011, CAAS Mining raised $15,000 from a B.C. resident (the investor) by distributing CAAS Mining shares for which a prospectus had not been filed. Trociuk, who was a B.C. resident during the relevant time, was CAAS Mining's founder, sole director and sole officer.

The notice also alleges that Trociuk submitted false information relating to the B.C. investor in response to an Order for Production from the Executive Director.

These allegations have not been proven. Counsel for the Executive Director will apply to set dates for a hearing into the allegations before a panel of commissioners on January 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

You may view the notice of hearing on our website, , by typing CAAS Mining Corporation, Kenneth William Trociuk or 2016 BCSECCOM 408 in the search box. Information about disciplinary proceedings can be found in the of the BCSC website.

Please visit the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) for information relating to persons disciplined by provincial securities regulators, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA).

About the British Columbia Securities Commission ()

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at .

Contacts:


Media Contact:
Alison Walker
604-899-6713

Public Inquiries:
604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free)



More information:
http://www.bcsc.bc.ca



Keywords (optional):

british-columbia-securities-commission,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/09/2016 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 511982
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: British Columbia Securities Commission
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 28

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Associations




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.803
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 229


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z