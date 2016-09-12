       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Gibsons

ID: 511995
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GIBSONS, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Stay Connected

Twitter: , ,

Hashtags: #Canada150 / #CBC2017 / #RadioCanada2017

Website: ,

Facebook:

Instagram:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:
Ben Stanford
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia
604-666-7038



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

western-economic-diversification-canada-and-canada-150-community-infrastructure-program,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/09/2016 - 22:30
Language: English
News-ID 511995
Character count: 2105
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program
Stadt: GIBSONS, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 51

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.806
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 217


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z